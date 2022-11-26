IWG plc (LON:IWG) insider upped their holding by 100% earlier this year

Looking at IWG plc's (LON:IWG ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IWG

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Francois Pauly for UK£129k worth of shares, at about UK£2.58 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.63 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Francois Pauly. We note that Francois Pauly was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Francois Pauly bought 55.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£2.56. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IWG insiders own about UK£471m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The IWG Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded IWG shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like IWG insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IWG. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IWG you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

