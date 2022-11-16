When Will iX Biopharma Ltd. (Catalist:42C) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at iX Biopharma Ltd.'s (Catalist:42C) future prospects. iX Biopharma Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of acute and breakthrough pain, and other health conditions in Singapore, Europe, the United States, China, and Australia. On 30 June 2022, the S$96m market-cap company posted a loss of S$4.6m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is iX Biopharma's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Singaporean Pharmaceuticals analysts is that iX Biopharma is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of S$5.3m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 86%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving iX Biopharma's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 21% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

