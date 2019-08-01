The Izhstal PAO (MCX:IGST) Share Price Is Up 160% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Izhstal PAO (MCX:IGST) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 160% in five years. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.7%.

Given that Izhstal PAO didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Izhstal PAO saw its revenue grow at 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 21% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Izhstal PAO worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

Izhstal PAO shareholders have received returns of 22% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 21% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

