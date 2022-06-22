J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at J.B. Hunt Transport Services' (NASDAQ:JBHT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 24% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to J.B. Hunt Transport Services' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is:

26% = US$858m ÷ US$3.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 23% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in J.B. Hunt Transport Services' meagre five year net income growth average of 4.9%.Despite this, J.B. Hunt Transport Services' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 4.9%.Yet, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has posted measly growth of 4.9% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared J.B. Hunt Transport Services' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 6.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is JBHT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JBHT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (or a retention ratio of 78%) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that J.B. Hunt Transport Services certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.