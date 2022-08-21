J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Might Become A Compounding Machine

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at J.B. Hunt Transport Services' (NASDAQ:JBHT) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$7.3b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services

roce

In the above chart we have measured J.B. Hunt Transport Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of J.B. Hunt Transport Services' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 70% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If J.B. Hunt Transport Services can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On J.B. Hunt Transport Services' ROCE

In short, we'd argue J.B. Hunt Transport Services has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 103% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here