The J&C packs a strong punch as we bring readers the news they need

The impact of the Journal & Courier's reporters continues to inform our readers, temper policy makers and spur conversations and debate in the public square.

Looking back over the last few years, one can see that the J&C — now more than ever — is still a watchdog against corruption and for the public's interest.

One J&C story's impact motivated Tippecanoe County residents, forcing Gov. Eric Holcomb to get involved.

While some Indianapolis-area media reported on the Lebanon LEAP project's plans to pump 100 million gallons of water from Tippecanoe County to Boone County, the story seemed to fly under the radar until a three-day J&C series exposed the plan.

What followed was a grassroots effort to "stop the water steal" of Tippecanoe County resources.

J&C reporter Noe Padilla follows up on that grassroot effort, which forced state government officials to tap the brakes on the project until a study can determine if the Wabash River aquifer is large enough to sustain the demands from Boone County.

A resident concerned about Wabash River sits next to a sign that says "Stop the water steal" as he attends a public hall to share his concerns regarding Indiana’s Economic Development Corp.'s LEAP project, at the Lafayette Army National Reserve building, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

The tapping of Tippecanoe County water resources is now front and center in the local halls of government, among the people and receives regular coverage from Tippecanoe County's crowded media market.

That’s just one of the ways the staff of the Journal & Courier impacted our community in 2023.

The Journal & Courier broke the news on Dec. 22, 2020, about Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising living outside of her township when Indiana law requires a trustee to reside in the township. We continued to follow the unfolding of the former trustee's case in 2023 as she won an appeal, then argued her case before the Indiana Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has not yet accepted the case or published an opinion on Teising's case.

Like a bulldog not willing to let go of a good story, the J&C also reported in 2023 how Teising voted in Tippecanoe County in 2022, but yet, she claimed a property tax credit only available to owner-occupied houses on the Vincennes house that she owns.

The Journal & Courier's impact also affected Fairfield Township.

Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles racked up 42 grand jury indictments for allegations from her nearly four years in office, and this year she pleaded guilty to four of them.

We know exactly how Coles mishandled the township’s money, because the J&C filed a lawsuit to force access to public records. That lawsuit was pivotal to shining light into the township's finances and informing the public of how their money was spent.

Coles' case played out through 2023 as she pleaded guilty in November to tax exemption fraud, conflict of interest and two counts of official misconduct. She is awaiting sentencing later this month.

Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles, right, pleaded guilty Thursday to four of 42 indictments against her accusing her of crimes while she was in office between 2019 and Oct. 19, 2022, when she resigned.

The J&C’s watchdog journalism doesn’t stop there. In 2023 we uncovered a landlord's excessive use of eviction proceedings at his properties, which when we visited them, appeared to be substandard for human occupation and poorly maintained.

A hole in the ceiling of the house where Angela Moody and Randall Tanksely were renting from Chaofeng Liu, an adjunct professor at Purdue University in the Department of Statistics, on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

Padilla’s series also reported what rights a renter has in Indiana and Tippecanoe County. He’s also not done with this subject that has so clearly resonated with our readers.

As we enter 2024, the Journal & Courier will continue to be the tip of the spear, informing readers about the issues and events that shape our lives and affect our decisions.

