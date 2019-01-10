Is J.C. Penney Finally Showing Flickers of Life?

Shares of J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) surged 11% on Jan. 9 after the struggling retailer issued a holiday sales update. The company stated that its comparable-store sales for the nine-week period that ended on Jan. 5 fell 3.5% on a shifted basis (which aligns the fiscal and calendar years) and 5.4% on an unshifted basis.

J.C. Penney also reaffirmed its goals for generating positive free cash flow (FCF) in fiscal 2018, reducing its inventory by more than 8%, and finishing the year with more than $2 billion in liquidity. The company also stated that it will close three stores "as part of an ongoing evaluation of its store portfolio" over the next few months as it explores the monetization of "beneficial" real estate assets.

J.C. Penney plans to reveal additional details when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 28. The company's holiday update wasn't surprising, so why did it spark a rally?

Stumbling over a very low bar

J.C. Penney was crushed between e-tailers, superstores, and fast-fashion retailers over the past decade. An ill-advised turnaround effort by former CEO Ron Johnson alienated the retailer's core customers, and his ineffectual successors failed to win them back.

A string of executives -- including CEO Marvin Ellison and CFO Jeffrey Davis -- also abruptly resigned over the past year. A glimmer of hope appeared when J.C. Penney hired Jill Soltau, the former CEO of crafts and fabric retailer Jo-Ann Stores, as its new chief executive -- but Soltau faces a tough uphill battle.

J.C. Penney's comps flatlined over the past year and tumbled into negative territory during the third quarter, and its holiday update indicates that trend will continue in the fourth quarter:

Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Comps growth 1.7% 2.6% 0.2% 0.3% (5.4%)*

Source: J.C. Penney quarterly reports. *(4.5%) on a shifted basis.

However, J.C. Penney's 5.4% comps decline during the holiday period notably wasn't worse than its decline in the third quarter, and its 3.5% decline on a shifted basis actually marked an improvement from its 4.5% drop in the third quarter. But without other crucial information -- like store traffic, transactions, and margins -- we can't tell how much of that comps growth was fueled by promotions.

Soltau hasn't said much about her turnaround plans for J.C. Penney, but she's made clearing out the retailer's excess inventory a top priority. An 8% decline in inventory for the year is encouraging, but it also suggests that its "improvement" in shifted comps during the holidays was driven by markdowns -- which will further dent its gross margins.