J.C. Penney posts Black Friday ad with deals on small appliances, clothing, Disney toys

The Black Friday ads are starting to roll in.

A day after Target revealed is Black Friday ad, J.C. Penney released a sneak peek of its Black Friday circular on its website early Thursday morning.

Keeping with tradition, J.C. Penney will kick off the sale with a mystery coupon giveaway and chance to score a $500 shopping spree.

Like last year, most stores will open 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and remain open through 10 p.m. Black Friday, Nov, 29. The first customers Thanksgiving will get coupons ranging from $10 off $10 to $500 off a $500 or more purchase, while supplies last.

Early access to the retailer’s Black Friday deals begins at 12 a.m. CST Wednesday, Nov. 27, on JCPenney.com and the app, J.C. Penney announced in a news release.

J.C. Penney Black Friday deals

Here are some of the items from the sales circular:

Cooks 5.5-Qt. Air Fryer for $29.99 after $20 mail-in rebate

Select small kitchen appliances are $7.99 each after a $14 mail-in rebate. There are many other rebate offers.

Dirt Devil Simplistick for $9.99 after $5 mail-in rebate

Protocol Garrison five-piece luggage set for $49.99, regularly $180

Buy $100 worth of store gift cards in-store and get a $25 off $25 coupon to redeem Dec. 1-24.

50% off select Disney Frozen 2, Marvel and Star Wars toys

American Explorer Pike Hardside Luggage for $39.99, any size, regularly $180 to $220

Coupon giveaway: Early shoppers Thursday can get a mystery coupon worth $10 off $10 or more, $100 off $100 or more, $500 off $500 or more to be handed out while supplies last. Exclusions apply.

Store hours

Thanksgiving, Nov. 28: Most stores open at 2 p.m. and stay open

Most stores open at 2 p.m. and stay open Black Friday, Nov. 29: Open until 10 p.m.

Open until 10 p.m. Nov. 30: Stores will reopen at 8 a.m.

