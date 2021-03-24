  • Oops!
J.C. Penney pushes store closings to May. Will your store shutter? See the updated closure list.

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·3 min read
J.C. Penney has delayed the closings of 15 stores that were scheduled to shutter in March and added three locations to its closure list.

The department store chain was one of the largest retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the COVID-19 pandemic and officials said in May 2020 that they planned to close about 29% of its 846 stores or 242 locations.

Since then 156 stores have permanently closed and in December emerged from bankruptcy after being acquired by mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Now, a total of 18 stores are scheduled to close in mid-May bringing the closures to 174.

“Our go-forward store count is 672. We have 18 stores that are scheduled to close to the public on May 16,” J.C. Penney said in a brief statement to USA TODAY. "There are no additional store closures planned at this time."

In December, J.C. Penney officials told USA TODAY 15 of the 18 stores on the closing list would close in mid to late March as part of its restructuring. Officials would not answer questions on why the closings were delayed until May.

Since filing for bankruptcy, J.C. Penney has added two new home goods store brands into its mix and said in January it would stop carrying MyPillow products after CEO Mike Lindell pushed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

J.C. Penney continues to close stores after exiting bankruptcy.

Other retailers also are closing stores this year, including Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Godiva and Christopher & Banks. As consumers continue to shop online, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said the company is expected to close more stores in 2021 than it usually does.

At many retailers, liquidation sales have been handled differently during the pandemic with fewer shoppers allowed into stores based on state and local regulations.

J.C. Penney store closures 2021

The following 18 stores are slated to close May 16.

Alabama J.C. Penney closing store

  • Enterprise: Enterprise Shopping Center, 626 Boll Weevil Circle

Arizona J.C. Penney store closure

  • Kingman: Kingman Square Shopping Center, 3127 Stockton Hill Road

Idaho J.C. Penney store closing

  • Coeur d’Alene: Silverlake Mall, 200 W. Hanley Ave.

Illinois closing J.C. Penney store

  • Mattoon: Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave.

Kansas J.C. Penney closing store

  • Garden City: Garden City Plaza, 2302 E. Kansas Ave.

Kentucky J.C. Penney store closings

  • Hazard: Black Gold Mall, 278 Black Gold Blvd.

  • Murray: Chestnut Hills Mall, 720 N. 12th St. (US 641)

Massachusetts J.C. Penney closure

  • Sturbridge: Sturbridge Plaza, 194 Main St.

Michigan J.C. Penney closing store

  • Canton: 43690 Ford Road

Missouri J.C. Penney store closing

  • West Plains: Southern Hills Center, 1414 Southern Hills Center

North Carolina J.C. Penney closure

  • Matthews: Windsor Square, 10101 E. Independence Blvd.

Ohio closing J.C. Penney store

  • Bellefontaine: Fontaine Plaza, 1710 S. Main St.

Pennsylvania J.C. Penney closing store

  • Clarion: Clarion Mall, 22631 Route 68

South Carolina J.C. Penney closure

  • Sumter: Sumter Mall,1057 Broad St.

Texas J.C. Penney store closing

  • Temple: Colonial/Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St.

Vermont J.C. Penney closing store

  • Saint Johnsbury: Green Mountain Mall, 1996 Memorial Drive

Virginia J.C. Penney store closing

  • Glen Allen: Virginia Center Commons Mall, 10101 Brook Road

Washington J.C. Penney store closure

  • Sequim: Sequim Village Shopping Center, 651 W. Washington

Contributing: Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JCPenney closing stores: 18 locations scheduled to close May 16

