J.C. Penney Wants Smaller Stores -- Getting There Will Be a Challenge

Last month, J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) said that it will close at least three stores this year -- and likely more -- based on an ongoing evaluation of its store fleet. But in addition to having too many locations, J.C. Penney's stores are also too big (on average), according to management.

There are good reasons for J.C. Penney to prefer smaller stores. Indeed, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- one of its biggest rivals -- has been shrinking many of its stores, even though most Kohl's locations were already quite a bit smaller than a typical JCPenney. However, it may be much harder for J.C. Penney to shrink stores to its desired size in a productive way than it is for Kohl's.

J.C. Penney wants to be more like Kohl's

As of one year ago, J.C. Penney had 872 stores covering 95.6 million square feet, putting the average store size at a little less than 110,000 square feet. However, a recent story (subscription required) by The Wall Street Journal revealed that J.C. Penney's management "prefers stores between 70,000 and 90,000 square feet, a sweet spot that enables it to display all its merchandise without having excess space."

While J.C. Penney had never previously laid out a specific square footage target, it's no surprise that management would prefer smaller stores. First, the company opened a new concept store in Brooklyn in a 75,000-square-foot space last summer. Even with this smaller footprint, J.C. Penney was able to fit both a Sephora boutique and an appliance showroom in the store.

J.C. Penney opened a 75,000-square-foot concept store in Brooklyn last year. Image source: J.C. Penney.

Second, new J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau commented on her first earnings call with the company that the stores "are over-assorted and heavy on inventory." Having smaller stores would enable J.C. Penney to radically reduce its inventory.

Indeed, this is the main logic behind Kohl's decision to shrink about 500 stores. Kohl's stores have an average of 88,000 square feet of space, but the company has found that it can reduce its square footage by 25,000 square feet or more in lower-volume stores without impacting sales. It is looking to lease or sell the excess space to high-traffic retailers like discount grocer Aldi.

It's a long way from here to there

Getting to its ideal store size won't be easy for J.C. Penney. While its average store size is around 110,000 square feet today, that total includes smaller-market locations that are less than half that size. Most of the company's mall-based stores are even larger.

For example, the 49 JCPenney stores in CBL & Associates' mall portfolio average 120,000 square feet in size. Its 37 stores in malls owned by Washington Prime Group average 128,000 square feet. The average JCPenney store in Simon Property Group's portfolio is even larger, at around 160,000 square feet. Finally, Pennsylvania REIT -- one of the few mall owners that lists the square footage of each anchor tenant in its malls -- has 15 JCPenney stores in its portfolio. Only one is within the 70,000- to 90,000-square-foot "sweet spot," while three have more than 200,000 square feet of space.