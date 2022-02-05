J.D. Vance signs pledge to defund Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Ohio Republican Senate candidate and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance tweeted Saturday that he had signed a pledge stating that, if elected, he would support legislation targeting White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The "Michael Knowles Federal Public Health Protection Pledge" is the brainchild of conservative commentator Michael Knowles, who co-hosts the podcast The Verdict with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The pledge reads as follows:

"I, [blank], pledge to the taxpayers of the State or Commonwealth of [blank] and to the American people that I will:

"1.) Vote to subpoena Dr. Anthony Fauci in order to investigate any corrupt activities to which he may be party …

"2.) Sponsor and vote for legislation that reduces the salary of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief Medical Adviser to the President of the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to $0.00."

I’ve signed the Public Health Protection Pledge. Time to end the tyranny of Dr. Fauci. Cc: @michaeljknowles pic.twitter.com/aVUDMO7w5b — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 5, 2022

According to Forbes, Fauci earned $434,312 in 2020 and is the highest paid employee in the entire federal government.

The signed document, of which Vance included an image in his Tweet, is dated Feb. 4.

Knowles announced the creation of the pledge via Twitter on Feb. 1 along with the statement that he would "not vote for any federal candidate in 2022 who does not promise to investigate and defund Dr. Fauci. And you shouldn't either."

Other Republican signatories include Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt, North Carolina House candidate Bo Hines, and Arizona House candidate Walt Blackman.

Story continues

I will not vote for any federal candidate in 2022 who does not promise to investigate and defund Dr. Fauci. And you shouldn't either.



Tag your congressmen, senators, and candidates, and tell them to sign the Public Health Protection Pledge! pic.twitter.com/g24E4UKHG3 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 1, 2022

Fauci has repeatedly expressed frustration with the huge amount of partisan rancor he attracts. Last month, he was caught muttering into a hot mic that Sen. Richard Burr (R-Kan.), who pressed Fauci about his personal finances, was a "moron." Earlier that day, Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of "distorting everything about me" and engaging in "personal attacks."

Fauci has been accused numerous times, including by The Week's Ryan Cooper, of making misleading statements about COVID.

You may also like

South Texas butterfly sanctuary closes indefinitely due to QAnon conspiracies, escalating threats

The fantasy of a Trump-slaying Republican

Ottawa police say there's a 'significant' U.S. presence at Canadian anti-mandate protest