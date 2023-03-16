J. Frye Is The Independent Director of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) And Just Spent US$54k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Independent Director, J. Frye, recently bought US$54k worth of stock, for US$35.74 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At XPO

In fact, the recent purchase by J. Frye was the biggest purchase of XPO shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$32.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. J. Frye was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of XPO

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that XPO insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At XPO Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in XPO shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for XPO that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

