J. Hall Is The Independent Director of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) And They Just Picked Up 23% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that J. Hall, the Independent Director of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) recently shelled out US$93k to buy stock, at US$4.66 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 23%.

Glatfelter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Kevin Fogarty for US$335k worth of shares, at about US$13.78 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.78. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Glatfelter insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$9.59 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Glatfelter insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$6.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Glatfelter Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Glatfelter insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Glatfelter. While conducting our analysis, we found that Glatfelter has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

