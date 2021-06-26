J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim

This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. The New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis. The deal requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years to cover total. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to New York state to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis, Attorney General Letitia James said on Saturday.

The drugmaker also agreed to permanently end the manufacturing and distribution of opioids across New York and the rest of the nation, James said in a statement announcing the settlement.

The company “helped fuel this fire, but today they’re committing to leaving the opioid business — not only in New York, but across the entire country,” she said.

The deal involving a lawsuit brought by James in 2019 removes Johnson & Johnson from a trial that is slated to begin next week on Long Island — part of a slew of litigation over an epidemic linked to nearly 500,000 deaths over the last two decades.

In its own statement on Saturday, Johnson & Johnson downplayed the attorney general’s announcement. It said the settlement involved two prescription painkillers — developed by a subsidiary and accounting for less than 1% of the market — that are already no longer sold in the U.S.

The settlement was “not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the company," Johnson & Johnson said. It added that its actions “relating to the marketing and promotion of important prescription pain medications were appropriate and responsible.”

The settlement was the latest development in the complicated universe of opioid-related lawsuits across the U.S. that has drawn comparisons to the multistate litigation against tobacco companies in the 1990s. It reflects a path being taken by some big drug companies that see settling as in their best interests, in part because that route would likely not cost as much as losing in court repeatedly.

Johnson & Johnson — along with distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — made public last year that they were offering a total of $26 billion over 18 years to settle all the cases they face, with the money going to abate the crisis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Dental, vision and hearing benefits for Medicare

    Many working-age people assume that Medicare covers just about every kind of health care that an older person may need. Medicare does not cover dental cleanings or root canals. Now Democrats are trying to make those benefits a standard part of Medicare under massive, multifaceted legislation expected later this year to advance President Joe Biden's ambitious domestic agenda.

  • Investigators search for cause of condo collapse near Miami

    A resident of the Surfside condo building that collapsed said the building’s garage was often wet, even if it was dry outside. The son of another resident said she heard creaking noises. Mark Strassmann shares more.

  • Vandy wins 3-1 at CWS as virus cuts NC State roster in half

    With half his roster unavailable because of COVID-19 issues, North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent gave his remaining players two choices before their College World Series game against Vanderbilt on Friday. Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in six innings and Vanderbilt beat North Carolina State 3-1 in what ultimately turned out to be the Wolfpack's final game of the season. The NCAA announced early Saturday that NC State would not continue in the CWS because of COVID-19 protocols and that Vanderbilt would automatically advance to the best-of-three finals starting Monday.

  • Pacific Northwest to swelter in "oppressive and unprecedented" heat wave

    An "extreme" and dangerous heat wave is expected to begin in the northwestern U.S. on Saturday with the potential to smash multiple records, say forecasters.

  • All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail

    The first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill is preparing to set sail with nearly all vaccinated passengers on board. Celebrity Edge will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 6 p.m. Saturday with the number of passengers limited to about 40% capacity, and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19. Celebrity Cruises, one of Royal Caribbean Cruise's brands, says 99% of the passengers are vaccinated, well over the 95% requirement imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • AT&T’s Inc., (NYSE:T) relatively Low Price can net a 7.3% Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. Most of the company revenue is derived from the communications segment, where they provide a nationwide wireless service, business advanced IP-based services, broadband & fiber communication services primarily to residential customers. In aggregate, this segment generates more than US$139b in revenue, which represents 80% of the total $US 171b operating revenue for 2020.

  • 7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now While They’re Still Cheap

    Thanks to the growing popularity of meme trades and breathtaking rise in the major indices, it’s becoming increasingly difficult these days to find reasonably cheap stocks on a valuation basis. With the S&P 500 near all-time highs and up nearly 90% from the lows of 2020, it might look like there are no cheap stocks left in the market. But the recovery from the pandemic continues to create opportunities for value investors. Therefore, today we would like to take a look at some of the best cheap s

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • How to Make Money in Real Estate Without Owning a Property

    There's a clever subset of real estate investors who aren't landlords at all. Here's how you can make a profit from real estate without owning a single rental property.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees at Least 80% Upside Ahead

    The stock markets are responding to conflicting signals lately, and the result is concurrent trends of volatility and gains that have been causing some confusion. Inflation has ticked up in recent months, as pent-up demand now let loose by the economic reopening is crossing limited supply and still-disrupted distribution chains. But there’s a strong feeling that the inflation is transitory, and that as people get back to work the inflationary trends will be pushed back by improved production and

  • Bitcoin Resumes Slide Toward Closely Watched Technical Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell for the first time in four trading sessions, pushing the largest cryptocurrency back toward price levels that technical analysts say could portend greater losses.The virtual currency fell as much as 9.2% to $31,667 in New York trading, capping a volatile week that saw the prices swing almost $10,000.On Monday, the original cryptocurrency formed a death cross, meaning its average price over the last 50 days fell below that of its 200-day moving average. The indicator i

  • Tempted to turn your home's soaring equity into cash? Don't do it lightly: Fannie Mae chair

    Homeownership is a good way to build wealth, if you are careful and diligent. Weigh costs, benefits and risks before pulling cash out of a home.

  • China Banks Stockpile Record $1 Trillion of Foreign Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks’ stockpile of foreign-currency deposits has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, creating an opportunity for Beijing to allow greater freedom for capital to flow out of the country.The pool has been growing as surging demand for Chinese goods during the pandemic has beefed up foreign earnings of exporters, while the resilient economy and strengthening currency have lured overseas investors to sell dollars for yuan to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. Bank deposits i

  • 10 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy to profit from post-COVID economic recovery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery. Inflation fears and a cryptocurrency slump in recent weeks have hit some of the […]

  • Crypto Crash: Is It Worth Investing Now or Should You Hold Off?

    The ever-volatile cryptocurrency market has hit a particularly brutal stretch in recent days, with about $400 billion in value being wiped out from the overall digital currency market over the last...

  • Want to Buy Paysafe (PSFE) Stock? See This First.

    Paysafe Ltd is a payments platform providing businesses and consumers with payment processing, digital wallets, online cash solutions and related support. Through Integrated Processing, the Digital Wallet and eCash Solutions, Paysafe serves the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and many other countries. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. You can open a brokerage account with your personal information, bank routing information and an email address. When you set up your account, you must provide a valid a

  • Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

    The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. In the 12 months through May, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April.

  • A fourth stimulus check is looking doubtful. Here are 9 ways to make your own

    If Biden doesn't come through again, you can give your bank account a boost on your own.

  • How the Child Tax Credit Will Affect Your 2021 Taxes

    The first installment payment of the advance child tax credit is scheduled to hit bank accounts on July 15. The payment will serve as the first of six monthly payments of $250 or $300, depending on...