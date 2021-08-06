J&J seeks emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in India

FILE PHOTO: A box of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use approval of its coronavirus vaccine in India, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant said on Friday, moving a step closer to supplying the first single-dose COVID-19 shot to the country.

The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J said in an emailed statement.

The company's application comes at a time when legal wrangles have held up U.S. vaccine donations to India, which has not met requests for granting foreign manufacturers indemnity from lawsuits.

J&J said it was in talks with the Indian government to accelerate the availability of its vaccine, without giving further details.

Indian health authorities have so far approved the use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Moderna.

The government and Moderna are still trying to sort out issues over imports of the vaccine and indemnity, a top executive at Indian drugmaker and Moderna's local distribution partner Cipla told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Only about 495.3 million people from a population of more than 1.3 billion had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, according to the Indian health ministry data https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1743036.

Johnson & Johnson is yet to request full approval for its shot with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Media attorney: It's time to release names of Chauvin jurors

    A coalition of news media outlets has asked the judge who oversaw the trial of Derek Chauvin to release the identities of jurors who convicted him in the death of George Floyd, saying there is no known threat to juror safety that would warrant keeping their names sealed. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in April and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Attorneys for the coalition, which includes The Associated Press, asked Judge Peter Cahill in a court filing Wednesday to immediately unseal the identities of the jurors as well as the prospective juror list, juror profiles, questionnaires and unredacted juror forms.

  • Novavax seeks OK for COVID vaccine in needy countries first

    Vaccine maker Novavax announced Thursday it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to some low-income countries before rich ones with ample supplies. U.S.-based Novavax partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply in the three countries, and plans later this month to also seek the World Health Organization review needed to be part of the COVAX global vaccine program. Novavax CEO Stanley Erck called the submissions an “important step toward access to millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine for countries with an urgent need to control the pandemic.”

  • Moderna recommends third shot of vaccine to defend against new coronavirus strains

    Moderna said Thursday that people will likely need a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to protect against future mutations of the coronavirus, touting the “robust” antibody response generated by the additional shot.

  • India’s largest vaccine maker is literally paying for the fact that its shots aren’t approved everywhere

    Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India that manufactures Covishield, the local variant of the AstraZeneca vaccine, has set aside $1.35 million for Indian students struggling with quarantine restrictions abroad.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Moderna says its COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy through 6 months

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. However, the company said it still expects booster shots to be necessary ahead of the winter season as antibody levels are expected to wane. It and Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, which make a similar messenger RNA-based vaccine, have been advocating for a third shot to maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19, especially as more contagious variants of the virus spread widely.

  • Fact check: 6 of the most persistent misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines

    USA TODAY has spent months sorting fact from fiction about the coronavirus vaccines. Here are some of the most persistent misconceptions.

  • Novavax Is Set to Provide Europe With Up to 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccines. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • Why Novavax Is Rallying Again Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are up 6.7% to $238.56 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Novavax announced the European Commission would purchase 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, with an additional option to purchase 100 million doses by the end of 2023. In clinical studies, the vaccine candidate demonstrated 89.7% to 96.4% overall efficacy in immunization, depending on the strain of the coronavirus.

  • What Does the Delta Variant Mean for Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Stock?

    The race to be the first to make a coronavirus vaccine is over, but that doesn't mean the competition has ended. Its candidate, INO-4800, will only start its phase 3 clinical trials sometime this summer. If Inovio's jab doesn't cut the mustard, it might not even get approved.

  • The way to fight Lyme disease might be an annual antibody shot, not a vaccine

    Lyme disease has become an insidious epidemic in the United States. Caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, it can lead to heart problems, meningitis or arthritis if left untreated. It is the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around 475,000 people likely contract the disease each year.

  • Here's Why Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 18.7% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company struck a deal to supply as many as 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the EU. Should Novavax's vaccine obtain regulatory approval, the European Commission (EC) will purchase up to 100 million doses. Novavax hopes to complete the rolling submission for its drug to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter.

  • Lyme disease protection: No vaccine yet, but an antibody shot could soon provide a season of immunity

    Ticks can carry bacteria that cause Lyme disease. jwilkinson/iStock via Getty Images PlusLyme disease has become an insidious epidemic in the United States. Caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, it can lead to heart problems, meningitis or arthritis if left untreated. It is the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around 475,000 people likely contract the disease each year. Scientists

  • Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine isn’t advertised on TV due to emergency authorization

    Vaccine manufacturers haven’t taken out TV ads, but that’s not because they’re afraid to share the shots’ side effects.

  • Novo Nordisk's new weight-loss drug getting a boost from pandemic -CEO

    The pandemic is pushing more people to seek treatment for obesity, Novo Nordisk's top boss said on Thursday, referring to strong sales of the newly launched drug, Wegovy, which helped the drugmaker raise its earnings forecast for the full year. Sales of prescriptions drugs to treat obesity have failed to take off in the past due to modest weight-loss effects. "I think the (COVID-19) pandemic has underlined the importance of treating obesity more than ever," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told reporters on Thursday.

  • The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe and They Work. The FDA Must Move Faster to Approve Them

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has responded by calling for increased masking and social distancing, even for the vaccinated, which feels like a frustrating, unexpected step backward. The vaccines were supposed to get us out of this mess. Without higher rates of vaccination, even the best vaccines in the world (which are the ones we have) cannot 100% contain Delta’s spread.

  • Clinics Won't Provide It. Insurers Won't Cover It. So Will the First Alzheimer's Drug Make a Difference?

    The FDA approved the first treatment for the memory disorder, but it won’t be easy for patients to get it

  • Delays in deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V shot to be resolved this month -RDIF

    Delays in international deliveries of the second dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be fully resolved this month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for the shot's marketing abroad, said in a statement on Wednesday. The Russian vaccine uses two doses made of different components and administered 21 days apart. "Sputnik V team confirms that owing to a major scale-up in vaccine production capacity, temporary second component delivery delays that occurred due to this production scale-up will be fully restored in August," the statement said.

  • Cybin Becomes First Psychedelics Company On The NYSE: CEO Explains Everything You Need To Know

    Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, began listing its stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company is the first in the sector to enter the NYSE, following a trend of five psychedelics companies to debut on the Nasdaq since the beginning of the year. “This validation by the NYSE is incredibly humbling,” said CEO Doug Drysdale in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. He added that the listing provides a real opportunity for increased awareness as well