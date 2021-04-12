J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 million doses expected in Q2: lawmaker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a European Union lawmaker said.

The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due to production issues.

"Johnson & Johnson begins vaccine shipments to the EU today. Very good news," said Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker from the same party as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The U.S. company has committed to delivering to the EU by the end of June 55 million doses and another 120 million in the third quarter, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said this month.

"Most recently, it was unclear whether that promise would be kept. However, 50 million doses are certain" for the second quarter, Liese said, noting he had got this information from the company and from the European Commission, which coordinates talks with vaccine makers.

Johnson & Johnson was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Jason Neely @fraguarascio)

