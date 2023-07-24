FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had launched an exchange offer under which its stockholders can opt for shares of Kenvue , its newly listed consumer health unit.

J&J, which currently owns an 89.6% stake in Kenvue, said it intends to split off at least 80.1% of the consumer health company's shares as part of the offering.

The offering will help J&J move a step closer in its plan to spin off the unit and focus on its larger medical devices and pharmaceuticals businesses.

The exchange will allow J&J shareholders to exchange their shares for those of Kenvue at a 7% discount, subject to conditions.

Kenvue, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in May, has a market capitalization of about $46 billion.

The offering comes days after J&J and Kenvue both forecast strong profit for this year.

‍Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities are serving as dealer managers for the offering, J&J said.

J&J shares rose about 1% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)