J&J contractor plans to resume COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A box of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson contractor Emergent Biosolutions Inc plans to resume COVID-19 vaccine production at its Baltimore plant after getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3iXSAfg late on Wednesday, citing a statement from the company and a FDA letter.

Production of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by U.S. authorities in April following a discovery that ingredients from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, also being produced at the plant at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccines.

J&J, Emergent and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

