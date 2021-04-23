J&J COVID-19 vaccine 'pause' reviewed, U.S. officials hope to resume shots

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
Manas Mishra
·3 min read

By Manas Mishra

(Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet again on Friday to consider whether to it is safe to resume injections of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, as senior U.S. health officials prepare for a green light.

The panel last week called for more data about a possible link to rare blood clots in the brain before deciding how and whether to end a "pause" in administration of J&J vaccines called for by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

The decision by CDC's advisory panel has global implications since J&J's immunization is seen as an important tool for poorer countries and less accessible populations, given that it only requires one dose and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it relatively easy to transport.

Some panel members had argued that an extension of the pause could send a message to the world that the vaccine had major safety issues. There have been six reported cases of rare brain blood clots accompanied by low platelets in the blood out of nearly 8 million doses administered in the United States.

The United States has ordered enough doses of vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc to cover all U.S. adults, but many senior regulators, including U.S. infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci, have signaled they hope to resume use of the J&J vaccine.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she was hopeful for a quick decision on J&J's vaccine, especially as EU regulators acted this week, adding that U.S. advisers meeting on Friday would review data as well as the agency's risk/benefit analysis.

"I will look toward their guidance. I believe its really important to make a swift decision," she told NBC News' "Today" program on Thursday, adding that she expected U.S. guidance to be issued soon after Friday's meeting.

The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday recommended adding a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelet count to the vaccine's product label, saying that benefits of the shot outweighed the risks. The drugmaker has said it would resume rolling in the region.

J&J has faced several setbacks since its shot gained U.S. emergency authorization in February, first drawing scrutiny over its halting process to scale up production of the vaccine, and then over rare cases of clots in a handful of vaccine recipients. Earlier this week, FDA inspectors blasted the cleanliness and medical safety of an Emergent BioSolutions plant making the J&J vaccine in a report released on Wednesday.

European regulators said the blood clots in patients who received the J&J vaccine bear close resemblance to 169 cases in Europe reported with the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine.

FDA and CDC officials said a key reason for the pause was to communicate the risk to doctors on how to recognize the side effects and treat them.

Patients who exhibit clot-related symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should not be given heparin, a blood thinner widely used to treat clotting disorders.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; editing by Peter Henderson, William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany sets no limits on use of J&J COVID-19 shot

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany has decided not to impose limits on the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the country's vaccine regulator said on Friday, adding the expert panel that decides on its use will meet next week to evaluate new data. Europe's drug regulator backed J&J's vaccine this week after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in U.S. adults who received a dose. Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, has limited the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot to those aged 60 and above due to the risk of rare blood clots.

  • U.S. CDC probes new death, hospitalisation after J&J vaccine shots: officials

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of an Oregon woman and the hospitalisation of another in Texas after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said. The incidents come as advisers to the CDC are set to meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of the single-dose vaccine, while senior health officials prepare for a green light.

  • Border Patrol Apprehends Nearly 150 Undocumented Migrants In Tractor-Trailer

    Border Patrol agents in the Laredo sector of Texas discovered 149 undocumented migrants in a tractor-trailer on April 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection disclosed on Monday. The tractor-trailer approached a checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 and agents opened the sealed cargo area to find 149 individuals locked inside, according to a CBP press release. The migrants were determined to be in the U.S. illegally from Central American countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Ecuador. The commercial truck in question was driven by a U.S. citizen. CBP said that none of the individuals in the sealed part of the vehicle had on personal protective equipment to curb the spread of COVID-19. The agency mentioned that there was an “increase in COVID-19 infections among details.” CBP further noted that “the transporting of large groups of people without PPE in close dangerous quarters.” Each person was medically screened and provided with PPE, Border Patrol said. All 149 migrants and the driver were arrested and the U.S. Border Patrol took both the tractor and trailer into custody. The situation is now awaiting further investigation by Special Agents of Homeland Security Investigations. “Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit,” CBP said. The April 16 tractor-trailer apprehension is one of a number of smuggling incidents to have happened in last few months. On April 12, twenty people were found under the floorboards of a tractor-trailer at the Del Rio Sector of the border. On March 30, another 60 people were discovered in two tractor-trailers by Border Patrol. More than 100,000 migrants arrived at the border in February and more than 172,000 arrived in March. Government officials predict that 117,000 migrant children could enter the U.S. by the end of 2021. The southern border has experienced a large influx of undocumented migrants since President Joe Biden revoked former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and halted construction on the border wall.

  • Oregon: CDC investigating woman's death after J&J vaccine

    Oregon health officials said Thursday that federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began the investigation, the agency said. The woman, whose name was not released, received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause dangerous clots.

  • Letters to the Editor: How corporations can save us from Republican vaccine refusers

    Corporations are walking back their pledges not to donate to certain Republicans, so why not do it in a way that gets more people vaccinated?

  • 'The benefits outweigh the risks': It's time to allow J&J's COVID-19 vaccine again, public health experts say

    A government advisory committee will meet Friday to determine whether to lift the hold on the single-dose vaccine hailed as a "game-changer."

  • Convicted Post Office workers have names cleared

    Judges quash convictions of 39 former postmasters after the UK's most widespread miscarriage of justice.

  • Officials may recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine resume use 'as soon as this weekend'

    The pause of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States might be days away from coming to an end, according to a new report. Federal health authorities are "leaning toward" recommending resuming use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, "possibly as soon as this weekend," The Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 13 called for a pause of the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" due to "six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving" the vaccine. On Friday, a meeting of a CDC advisory group is scheduled to take place, and the panel could recommend the vaccine be put back in use. According to the Post, officials will likely not recommend age restrictions for the vaccine but may recommend it come with a warning. That would be a similar step to the one taken by the European Medicines Agency, which said that "unusual blood clots" should be "listed as very rare side effects" of the vaccine, but determined that its benefits outweigh its risks. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky while speaking to NBC's Today on Thursday said that she didn't want to "get ahead" of the advisory committee, but is "really hopeful that we'll be able to use the vaccine soon." Walensky also noted to the Post that the government has only seen a "handful" of additional blood clotting cases and that "we are not being inundated with things that we are concerned about," while Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said the lack of a "huge avalanche" of clotting cases is a "great relief." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereLate night hosts recap the promise and Zoom flubs of Biden's Earth Day climate summit, mock the Oscars

  • Time running out for missing Indonesian submarine as U.S. joins search

    BANYUWANGI/DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) -Rescue teams from several countries were battling against time on Friday to find a missing Indonesian Navy submarine lost in the Bali Sea with 53 crew, which would be rapidly running out of oxygen if not already crushed by water pressure. Search helicopters and more navy ships left Bali and a naval base in Java at first light heading to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill. "The main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members," President Joko Widodo said late on Thursday.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Prince Andrew: ‘Outrageous’ that year has passed since royal vowed to cooperate with FBI, says lawyer

    It is ‘never too late to do the right thing’, lawyer says

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • COVID-19 Now And Next: School nurses play key role in contact tracing at schools

    As more kids return to classrooms, there are more risks for exposure if there has the virus. As such, a big part of making sure that schools are opening safely is a system of contact tracing. That process looks at everyone who may have been in contact with a person infected with the virus. In many districts that contact tracing job falls on one office: the school nurse.

  • The Idaho Way: Please, Idaho legislators, just go home before the session gets worse

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the Opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • People are climbing over Trump’s border wall with $5 ladders, report says

    ‘Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional,’ a Texas activist tells Texas Monthly

  • Pentagon blames Russia for mystery illness affecting US troops

    The Pentagon has investigated the incidents, and has privately told lawmakers it believes Moscow is behind them

  • Cop who fatally shot teen in Tennessee school bathroom won’t face charges, official says

    Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, died during a confrontation with police.

  • ‘Gaslighting 101’: Ted Cruz ridiculed over claim GOP has never tried to pack the Supreme Court

    ‘You didn’t see us try to pack the court,’ Texas senator says

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in