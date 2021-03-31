J&J says batch of COVID-19 vaccine ingredient fails to meet quality standards

FILE PHOTO: A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it had found a problem with a batch of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine, which did not meet quality standards at Emergent Biosolutions' production site in Baltimore, Maryland.

The issue was identified and addressed with Emergent and shared with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, J&J said, adding it was sending more people to supervise manufacturing at the plant.

Workers at the plant manufacturing coronavirus shots for J&J and AstraZeneca accidentally conflated the vaccines' ingredients several weeks ago, the New York Times earlier reported, adding that Federal officials attributed the mistake to human error.

J&J tapped contract manufacturers Catalent Inc and Emergent to scale up production and meet its global supply targets. Catalent provides the final stage - called fill and finish - while Emergent makes the drug substance.

The company also said it had met its commitment to deliver more than 20 million single-shot vaccines by the end of March in the United States.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

  • Roughly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined because of a factory mixup, report says

    An error at a production facility in Baltimore ruined roughly 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, delaying future shipments.

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check

    A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday. A vaccine ingredient made by Emergent BioSolutions — one of about 10 companies that Johnson & Johnson is using to speed up manufacturing of its recently approved vaccine — did not meet quality standards, J&J said. J&J said the Emergent BioSolutions factory involved had not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make part of the vaccine.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • Mix-up at Baltimore plant ruined 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, report says

    BALTIMORE — The Emergent BioSolutions manufacturing plant in East Baltimore that has been making coronavirus vaccine for months has not yet received emergency use authorization from the federal government, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. A report Wednesday from The New York Times attributed the delay to a mix-up of two vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, which ruined about 15 million ...

  • Nigeria aims to get 70 million J&J COVID-19 vaccines through African Union

    Nigeria hopes to receive up to 70 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this year through the African Union (AU), its primary healthcare chief told Reuters, amid concerns about delayed deliveries of AstraZeneca shots. Rolling out vaccines in developing nations such as Nigeria, whose 200 million-strong population is Africa's biggest, is seen as key to stemming the global spread of the new coronavirus. Nigeria, which has recorded 2,049 deaths from COVID-19 and began vaccinations this month, plans to inoculate 40% of its people this year and another 30% in 2022.

  • Baltimore plant ruins 15 million Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines

    A Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions that produces coronavirus vaccines ruined a batch of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, according to a statement released by Johnson & Johnson Wednesday. Why it matters: The plant, which was projected to produce and ship tens of millions of Johnson & Johnson doses next month, must now cease producing the one-dose vaccine while the Food and Drug Administration investigates the error, the New York Times first reported. Axios confirmed the report is accurate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Workers at the plant, which had been producing Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, conflated the ingredients between the two different types of vaccines, destroying 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Times.The error should not affect Johnson & Johnson doses currently being delivered and administered nationwide, as they were produced in the Netherlands.The Emergent BioSolutions plant had not yet been authorized by the FDA to manufacture drug substance for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, but an authorization application had been pending, according to Politico.What they're saying: Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that its "quality control process identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards at Emergent BioSolutions, a site not yet authorized to manufacture drug substance for our COVID-19 vaccine.""This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process," the company added.Johnson & Johnson said it is sending manufacturing and quality control experts to the plant to oversee future production.Thought bubble, via Axios' Caitlin Owens: The Times says the accident won't stop the U.S. from reaching President Biden's goal of having enough vaccine by the end of May for every adult, but in the global race against the virus, every dose counts. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

