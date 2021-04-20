J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Johnson & Johnson told AFP at the end of March it had identified a batch of doses at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent BioSolutions "that did not meet quality standards"
The US Food and Drug Administration requested that production of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine be halted at a factory that previously reportedly ruined about 15 million doses of the shot.

The pharmaceutical giant told AFP at the end of March it had identified a batch of doses at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent BioSolutions "that did not meet quality standards," but did not confirm the specific number affected.

The New York Times later reported the batch consisted of about 15 million doses.

Emergent BioSolutions said in a regulatory Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that the FDA had requested a pause on April 16 in production of the single-shot vaccine pending an inspection at the Baltimore, Maryland facility.

"On April 16, 2021, at the request of the FDA, Emergent agreed not to initiate the manufacturing of any new material at its Bayview facility and to quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview facility pending completion of the inspection and remediation of any resulting findings," the filing said.

Johnson & Johnson had said in March it was sending more experts to the site to oversee vaccine production, and that it expected to deliver 24 million additional shots through April.

The Emergent BioSolutions plant had not been authorized by US regulators at the time to manufacture a "drug substance" for the J&J vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said, but US media reported that it was expected to produce tens of millions of doses in the near future.

The J&J vaccine won praise for its single dosage and because it does not need to be frozen -- unlike the shots from Moderna and Pfizer -- making distribution much simpler.

The manufacturing pause is the latest setback for the vaccine in the United States, as regulators temporarily halted its use after authorities reported six cases of women developing blood clots along with low blood platelet counts, including one death, within two weeks of getting the J&J shot.

Europe's medicines regulator is expected to rule Tuesday on the J&J vaccine's safety, after its European use was also put on hold over blood clot fears.

    (Bloomberg) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was told by U.S. regulators to stop making Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine at a facility where 15 million doses worth of a key ingredient had to be discarded, adding to roadblocks preventing wider use the single-dose shot.Use of J&J’s vaccine has been paused since last week as health officials probe a possible link to life-threatening blood clots. The halt at Emergent, a contract manufacturer, could add to questions about how many Americans will ultimately receive J&J’s shot even if it is found to be safe.On April 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began inspecting a plant in Baltimore where Emergent was making the drug substance used in the J&J vaccine. Four days later, the FDA asked the company to stop making new materials there and quarantine existing materials until the inspection and any remediation are concluded, according to a company filing with securities regulators on Monday.“We are steadfastly committed to full compliance with the FDA’s strict requirements,” Emergent spokesman Matt Hartwig said in an emailed statement. “We acknowledge that there are improvements we must make to meet the high standards we have set for ourselves and to restore confidence in our quality systems and manufacturing processes.”J&J’s shot had been seen as a crucial part of the immunization campaign in the U.S. But after the dosing pause, Biden administration officials said there would be enough two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. to meet demand for inoculations.People 16 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine in all 50 states, and a quarter of Americans are now fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.As of April 15, 7.7 million people in the U.S. had received the J&J shot. The company said that it is committed to delivering 100 million doses to the U.S., though it didn’t repeat its previous target date of the end of June.“At this time, it is premature to speculate on any potential impact this could have on the timing of our vaccine deliveries,” spokesman Jake Sargent said in an email. He said the drugmaker will work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the conclusion of the inspection.Emergent’s shares closed down 13% at $67.87 in New York on Monday, while J&J’s rose 0.5%. The FDA declined to comment on the inspection.Production SetbacksLast month, staff at the Emergent facility accidentally conflated ingredients belonging to the J&J vaccine and another manufactured by AstraZeneca Plc. That led to the discarding of an ingredient used in the J&J vaccine.J&J said on April 3 that it would boost oversight of manufacturing at the Emergent site, bringing in new leadership and increasing the number of personnel working on the effort.The Biden administration, meanwhile, said it was helping install the new team at the Baltimore facility, and has asked Emergent to ramp down production of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It’s currently in the process of seeking a new U.S.-based production partner for the British drugmaker.Read More:J&J Vaccine Supply to Dip as U.S. Production FluctuatesJ&J Takes Over at Emergent Vaccine Plant With Aid From BidenJ&J Vaccine Manufacturing Error Affects 15 Million DosesThe Bayview facility was expected to receive an emergency-use authorization to make J&J’s drug substance in March.J&J has partnered with other U.S. contract manufacturers, including Catalent Inc. and Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc., to make the the vaccine and fill it into sterile vials. In April, drug giant Merck & Co. also agreed to produce the vaccine and conduct the so-called fill-finish process.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

