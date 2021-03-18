J&J developing several next-generation COVID-19 vaccines, says CEO

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is developing several next generation COVID-19 vaccines against the emerging variants of the coronavirus, Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky said on Thursday.

The drugmaker, which won the U.S. emergency use authorization of a one-shot vaccine last month, had previously said it was developing a second-generation vaccine that would target the variant first identified in South Africa. J&J is also working on a two-dose version of its vaccine.

"We could be in a situation where you could either need a booster to maintain the durability (of protection against the virus) or you might need to have a next derivative of the current vaccine to address these variants as they develop", Gorsky said at a webinar by the Economic Club of New York.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

