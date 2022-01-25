J&J expects up to $3.5 billion in COVID vaccine sales this year

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast $3 billion-$3.5 billion in revenue for its COVID-19 vaccine this year, compared to $2.39 billion it generated in 2021, even as the drugmaker faces manufacturing issues and uneven demand for the shot.

The single-dose J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinating people living in hard-to-reach areas, has been behind its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.

The drugmaker last year faced quality problems at a Baltimore manufacturing facility, resulting in wastage of millions of doses.

The forecast comes at a time when the company looks to separate its consumer health unit and focus on its medical devices and pharmaceuticals businesses.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

