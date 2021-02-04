J&J files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
Vishwadha Chander
By Vishwadha Chander

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and it will apply to European authorities in coming weeks.

The drugmaker's application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

J&J's single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against the variant that first emerged in South Africa.

Unlike the two currently authorized vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc, J&J's does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen.

After the company's application, regulators will need time to analyze the data and an advisory committee must meet. The company's chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, said last month J&J was on track to roll out the vaccine in March.

"Upon authorization of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping," Stoffels said in a statement announcing the application.

J&J said it had rolling submissions with several global health agencies and would submit a Conditional Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency in the coming weeks.

J&J's application raised hopes for fighting a pandemic that has claimed more than 451,145 American lives and over 2,271,152 worldwide.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose about 1% in extended trading on Thursday, while Moderna was down 0.7% and Pfizer stock was little changed.

The United States has agreed to pay $1 billion for 100 million doses, which J&J said it expected to supply in the first half of the year. The United States also has the option of purchasing an additional 200 million doses.

The company said it has doses ready for delivery upon emergency approval. It aims to deliver 1 billion doses in 2021 with production in the United States, Europe, South Africa and India.

J&J's vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells in the body and trigger an immune response.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use a new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA) that requires it to be stored in a freezer.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Peter Henderson in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Caroline Humer and Matthew Lewis)

    The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would halt support of Saudi Arabia's offensive military operations in Yemen, where the war has caused a gigantic humanitarian emergency on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will also reportedly appoint experienced diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. It remains to be seen exactly how this will play out, but as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in a statement, it looks like the start of a diplomatic push to get Saudi Arabia to end the brutal war in which it has been bogged down since 2015, obtain a general ceasefire, and coordinate an international aid effort. The Saudi military basically cannot do anything without U.S. support, and any strong signals from America that it should knock it off probably will be heeded. That's especially true now that Trump is gone, and Saudi dictator Mohammad bin Salman thus faces possible recrimination for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, back in 2018. It is worth noting that while Biden is reversing a Trump decision, the Yemen policy actually originated under the Obama administration. It is a marked difference from the early months of 2009, when Obama kept on George W. Bush's secretary of defense and planned for a massive troop surge in Afghanistan. Perhaps two decades of expensive, bloody, and totally unsuccessful wars are enough? More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested againPro-worker Republicans go missing