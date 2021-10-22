J&J Loses a Round in Bankruptcy Spat Over Baby Powder Suits

Steven Church
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can’t immediately halt lawsuits claiming the company’s talc baby powder hurt tens of thousands of women, a federal judge ruled.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley sided with lawyers for more than 38,000 people who have sued J&J over claims one of the company’s most recognized products caused cancer and other health problems. The ruling, over whether the lawsuits can continue during bankruptcy proceedings, is just the opening move in what is likely to be a long court fight.

Whitley rejected J&J’s request for a temporary pause in the cases. But he will consider giving J&J a longer-term shield early next month when the parties come back for a hearing in which the company may be able to offer more evidence to support its position.

“It is troubling we can’t find agreements” that back up J&J’s claims, Whitley said during a hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday. J&J was unable to find key documents that could prove a corporate restructuring in late 1978 moved responsibility for older talc claims away from the parent.

After the number of lawsuits claiming harm from J&J products rose, the company set up a new unit that is responsible for paying off the claims and then put that entity into bankruptcy. The unit, LTL Management, will try to negotiate a trust fund that would end all current and future lawsuits related to J&J’s talc products.

Earlier this year, the company paid $2.5 billion to about 20 women who blamed J&J’s baby powder for their ovarian cancer. Both the Missouri Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to overturn the verdict.

Whitley did agree to halt lawsuits involving the bankrupt LTL unit because it automatically qualifies under Chapter 11 rules. But that will not stop cases -- including some that are nearing a jury verdict -- against the parent company, J&J, whose stock is valued at $431 billion.

A less valuable subsidiary, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., became responsible for all talc claims after a December 1978 restructuring, company lawyer John K. Kim testified in court. When pressed by attorneys for alleged victims, Kim said two separate searches failed to turn up key documents proving that.

The question is important because J&J Consumer was broken into two parts under Texas corporate law, with one half getting all the assets and the other all the talc liabilities. If older talc claims can still be directly tied to the non-bankrupt parent, J&J, that entity must continue to face lawsuits, lawyers for talc victims argued.

Whitely sided with those lawyers, for now. He said that J&J can try again to halt the cases when it returns to court on Nov. 4.

The case is LTL Management LLC, 21-30589, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of North Carolina (Charlotte).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ford deal clears $884 million hurdle

    State leaders struck a triumphant tone Wednesday after legislators approved the $5.6 billion Ford production complex in West Tennessee.Lawmakers signed off by a wide, bipartisan margin on the related $884 million spending package.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The Ford plant is the single-largest economic development deal in state history and puts Tennessee at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing.It also represents a long-sou

  • Johnson & Johnson's Shot Success Overshadowed by Baby Powder Cancer Suit

    On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) exceeded Wall Street's profit expectations but revenue missed forecasts for its third quarter. However, this report has been overshadowed by criticism about its handling of the opioid crisis and the development of a comparatively less effective Covid vaccine under outgoing CEO Alex Gorsky. Third Quarter Figures The pharma giant sold $502 million of its Covid-19 vaccine over the quarter, bringing in revenue of $23.34 billion that came below the expected $

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Moderna Slapped With Sell Rating Despite CDC Authorization For Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks mostly fell Friday after the CDC authorized Moderna, J&J boosters, plus a mix-and-match strategy for Covid booster shots.

  • Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty Booster Dose Achieves 95.6% Efficacy

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech announce promising data from a late-stage study evaluating the booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • CDC approves Moderna and J&J Covid-19 vaccine boosters

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest CDC recommendations, including mixing and matching vaccine boosters.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    AbbVie (ABBV) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern Architec

  • D.C. assistant police chief says she was told to 'have an abortion or be fired'

    “My choice to have a baby was personal, and it should’ve been mine alone and not for an employer ultimatum,” Chanel Dickerson said.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Justice Department Says It’s Cracking Down on ‘Modern’ Redlining

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department will prioritize redlining investigations with Attorney General Merrick Garland pledging the crackdown on discriminatory lending would be unprecedented in its aggressiveness.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerForget Palm Springs—Sant

  • U.S. appeals court rules against nursing homes over COVID-19 lawsuits

    In a setback to nursing-home operators facing hundreds of COVID-19 negligence and wrongful-death lawsuits, a federal appeals court on Wednesday said cases against two New Jersey facilities should proceed in state courts. The nursing homes had argued that the suits against them belonged in federal court, citing an emergency U.S. law known as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which shields those fighting the pandemic from lawsuits. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia affirmed a lower court ruling and rejected the nursing homes' argument that the PREP Act was so far reaching that families' state-law negligence claims were really federal claims that belonged in federal court.

  • U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments over Texas abortion law

    The Supreme Court is not immediately blocking the Texas law that bans most abortions, but has agreed to hear arguments in the case in early November.

  • Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion ban in place, agrees to take up over law

    The court will hear oral arguments November 1.

  • Another former Facebook employee has filed a whistleblower complaint

    Another former Facebook employee has filed a whistleblower complaint against the company.

  • In corporate crackdown, U.S. SEC takes aim at executive pay

    The new Democratic leadership of the U.S. securities watchdog has a message for Corporate America's highly paid executives: if your company screws up, your pay is at risk. Clawing back compensation is shaping up to be a key part of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) agenda as it cracks down on corporate misconduct, raising the stakes for thousands of executives who could potentially lose millions of dollars in bonuses and stock sale profits. "Clawbacks can be an important factor in accountability," said John Coffee, a professor at Columbia University Law School.

  • Young Thug sues concierge over stolen bag containing cash and unreleased music

    Atlanta rapper Young Thug said an apartment concierge let an unknown person take his Louis Vuitton bag holding about 200 unreleased songs and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash.

  • Navy engineer's wife ordered detained in submarine secrets spy case

    The Maryland couple, according to court documents, believed they were trading information to a yet-undisclosed foreign nation.

  • High court keeps Texas abortion law, sets hearing

    The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in place for now, but has agreed to hear arguments in the case in early November. (October 22)