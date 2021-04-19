J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

  • FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem
  • FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Johnson and Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Vaccines in Leiden
1 / 2

J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem
Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than $50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkillers.

The case against Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie's Allergan unit is one of the thousands of lawsuits by states and local governments seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the drug crisis.

Opioids have resulted in the overdose deaths of nearly 500,000 people from 1999 to 2019 in the United States, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The populous Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Orange counties and the city of Oakland accuse the companies of deceptively marketing painkillers in ways that downplayed their addictive risks. The drugmakers argue they acted appropriately and that they did not cause the epidemic.

If Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson finds the companies liable following a non-jury trial, the counties say the companies should have to pay $50 billion to cover the costs of abating the public nuisance they created plus penalties.

More than 3,400 similar lawsuits are pending nationally over the opioid epidemic. The only other case to go to trial in the opioid litigation resulted in the state of Oklahoma in 2019 winning a $465 million judgment against J&J, which is appealing.

Other cases are slated to go to trial in the coming months, creating new pressure for the companies to reach settlements.

The nation's three largest drug distributors - McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc - and J&J have proposed paying a combined $26 billion to resolve the cases against them. The proposed deal has not been finalized.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida company expands nationwide hand sanitizer recall for microbial contamination

    Another 21 lots of Durisan hand sanitizer have been added to March’s recall, which was made after manufacturer Sanit Technologies found microbial contamination.

  • The danger of vaccine hesitancy becoming political

    Data: CDC and New York Times; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosThe counties with the most vaccine-hesitant residents generally also voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by large margins, whereas the counties with the lowest levels of hesitancy generally also had fewer Trump voters. Why it matters: Your politics don't have anything to do with whether you're vulnerable to the coronavirus if you remain unvaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn fact, many counties with high levels of vaccine hesitancy — particularly in the South — are also considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be highly socially vulnerable based on factors like poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing.Driving the news: More than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, a remarkable milestone.But in some states, appointments are going unfilled and unused doses are starting to pile up — potentially a sign that demand is decreasing. Around one-fifth of Americans say they definitely won't get a vaccine or only will if required to, and another 17% say they want to "wait and see" before getting a shot, per KFF.The big picture: The groups most likely to say they definitely won't get a vaccine are Republicans and rural residents.But experts caution that it's important not to oversimplify the narrative. For example, many ruby-red Southern states have large Black populations as well as white Republicans. Black Americans are among the most likely groups to say they want to "wait and see" before getting the vaccine, and they may also face access barriers.Between the lines: Plenty of other American adults who haven't yet gotten their shots are planning to — they just don't feel particularly urgent about it. Others are still on the fence. Overuse of the "vaccine hesitancy" label could end up backfiring. “What I'm really worried about is building up this identity of, ‘if you're a Republican, you don’t want the vaccine.’ I think a) that’s not correct and b) it's really, really harmful,” said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.And conflating slow vaccination rates, high hesitancy rates and political leanings may paper over access issues. “It could be that people who believe in Trump and voted for Trump don’t want to get vaccinated. It could also be that those places did a lousy job making vaccines available," Jha said. What we're watching: The federal government is currently allocating vaccines to states based on population. This strategy may no longer make the most sense, although vaccine supply is likely not going to be a problem in any state in the near-term future.“Right now, some states need more vaccines, and other states need more help with getting the vaccines they have out. In two weeks every state will need help getting the vaccines they have out," Jha said. “By early May, the eager crowd will be done everywhere. I would say the federal government should start to help states solve that," he added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. banks deploy AI to monitor customers, workers amid tech backlash

    Several U.S. banks have started deploying camera software that can analyze customer preferences, monitor workers and spot people sleeping near ATMs, even as they remain wary about possible backlash over increased surveillance, more than a dozen banking and technology sources told Reuters. Previously unreported trials at City National Bank of Florida and JPMorgan Chase & Co as well as earlier rollouts at banks such as Wells Fargo & Co offer a rare view into the potential U.S. financial institutions see in facial recognition and related artificial intelligence systems. Widespread deployment of such visual AI tools in the heavily regulated banking sector would be a significant step toward their becoming mainstream in corporate America.

  • 4 of the victims in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

    Eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Thursday night after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

  • George Floyd news – live: Minneapolis braces for Derek Chauvin trial verdict as closing arguments to begin

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Rape victim’s murder jury foreman was just 18: ‘I’ve grown some humanity since then’

    “A lot of things weren’t included that were pretty fundamental.”

  • Day Traders Love These 3 Stocks. Should You?

    The popular mobile app Robinhood has ushered in a new era of stocks trading, making no-commission trades the norm in the industry. Meanwhile, Americans with extra time on their hands during the pandemic have taken enthusiastically to trading, flooding social media sites like Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok to learn more about stocks and trade tips. Day trading comes with risks, though, as the trading strategy tries to capture short-term profits on quick movements in stocks.

  • William Barr, Amy Coney Barrett land book deals

    But other Trump-era figures are having trouble selling their memoirs.

  • New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users.

  • 7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

    Officer raced her to a hospital to no avail. Her father was also shot and seriously wounded. The car was bullet-ridden.

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Raúl Castro steps down as Cuban Communist Party leader

    His resignation ends his family's six-decade hold on power in Cuba.

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Two men killed in Tesla car crash 'without driver' in seat

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody