J&J vaccines should be heading back to Florida after FDA lifts pause on the shots

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are one step closer to resuming in Florida now that the Food & Drug Administration on Friday evening lifted a national pause on the vaccines after blood-clot concerns arose.

The decision, which came after a committee with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to end the pause Friday, means that states can resume the J&J vaccines.

The FDA said it will add a warning to the J&J vaccines to note the potential risk of rare blood clots.

Committee members agreed that the benefits of the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks of developing blood clots.

U.S. and European health officials paused the vaccines last week after reports that six women who had received the vaccine had contracted a rare blood clotting disorder. Nine other women also developed the clots. In total, three women have died and several have been hospitalized.

The European Union on Tuesday resumed the vaccinations after the company added warning labels to the shots.

J&J shots could be back at Miami Dade College North campus and the other federally supported sites in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando sometime next week, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees vaccine distribution at the four FEMA sites.

Vaccine pop-up sites will also continue to give Pfizer and Moderna until further notice. Earlier in the day, the state had said that if the J&J pause were lifted, the state would plan to have J&J pop-ups possibly by next weekend.

McClatchy News staff writer Katie Camero contributed to this report.

This breaking news article will be updated.

  • Massachusetts women open to taking J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    Most women said they were more concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine rather than the rare side effects reported by some, though they were happy to have options.

  • U.S. Lifts Pause, Will Restart J&J Vaccinations with Warning

    The United States will resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations after health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the shots at the recommendation of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday. The pause in inoculations was triggered by concerns over six cases of a rare blood clot that occurred out of more than 7 million people who had received the vaccine in the U.S. The panel voted 10 to 4 to recommend restarting the vaccinations, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the rare risk of blood clots. However, the group suggested that the vaccine include a warning about the increased risk of the very rare but severe blood clots. “Today’s presentations and discussions have convinced me that lifting the pause on J&J’s vaccine is in the best public health interest of the U.S. population,” said Dr. Henry Bernstein, a professor of pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York. After the pause was put in place on April 13, an additional nine confirmed cases of the rare stroke were reported. A small number of other potential cases are under review. Of the confirmed cases, three patients died, while seven others remain hospitalized. All of the cases of the clotting, called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” occurred in women, most of whom were between the ages of 18 and 49. No medical conditions or medications linked the cases, according to NBC News. Dr. Joanne Waldstreicher, chief medical officer for Johnson & Johnson, shared language from a potential warning label that instructs those who receive the shot “to seek immediate medical attention if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain,” as well as neurological symptoms, such as blurred vision or severe and ongoing headaches.

  • CDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted on Friday to recommend lifting a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, reports The New York Times. The panel decided there should be an added label to note the blood clotting disorder that has emerged as a rare side effect of the vaccine. The CDC said there have been 15 confirmed reports of blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, out of nearly 8 million doses administered in the U.S., reports ABC News. All 15 cases were in women, mostly women in their 30s, and three of the women died. After six cases were reported, the FDA and CDC called for a pause of the vaccine on April 13 "out of an abundance of caution." The panel determined the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the seemingly rare risk, and will advise the CDC on its decision accordingly. Health officials are expected to follow the advisory and recommend that states begin using the vaccine again immediately. Read more at The New York Times and ABC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

