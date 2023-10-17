J&J raises annual profit forecast on strong demand for top-selling anti-inflammatory drug

The logo of Johnson & Johnson outside a Brussels' office of the company in Diegem, Belgium

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday raised its 2023 profit forecast, helped by resilient demand for its top-selling drug Stelara and recorded a $21 billion gain from the spin off of its consumer health unit.

The company's shares were up about 2% in premarket trading.

Investors are focused on how Johnson & Johnson, now a standalone pharmaceutical and medical devices company, will reach its goal of $57 billion in drug sales by 2025. The company is facing a potential slowdown in sales of its arthritis drug Stelara after the launch of biosimilars.

J&J finalized the biggest shake-up in its 137-year history in August through an exchange of its shares with former consumer health unit Kenvue.

Johnson & Johnson reported third-quarter total sales of $21.35 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $21.04 billion, according to LSEG data.

Stelara, J&J's top-selling anti-inflammatory drug, brought in sales of $2.86 billion, above estimates of $2.61 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company's innovative medicine unit reported quarterly sales of $13.89 billion, of which Stelara accounted for more than 20%.

Excluding its consumer health unit, J&J now expects 2023 adjusted profit of $10.07 to $10.13 per share, compared with its previous outlook of $10.00 to $10.10 per share.

The company posted a third-quarter profit of $1.69 per share, compared with $1.62 per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, J&J reported a profit of $2.66 per share, compared with $2.23 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)