J.J. Redick slams Chris Russo for criticizing NBA's Draymond Green: "People on Fox News talk about athletes that way."

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green was ejected from Game 1 of the second-round playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies for making contact with ​​Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke's face and then pulling down Clarke's jersey.

Before leaving the FedExForum court, Green danced around and encouraged the Grizzlies fans to react. Green also flipped off Grizzlies fans for booing him as blood ran down his face after he took an elbow to the eye.

On ESPN’s “First Take” Chris “Mad Dog” Russo sounded off on Green’s behavior and criticized the Golden State Warriors star forward for expressing his feelings about the game. Green has denounced the flagrant 2 foul call, saying it was “probably a reputation thing.” Russo said he was not interested in Green’s feelings. Russo noted that his opinion was not about race or politics.

However, former NBA player and current ESPN sports analyst JJ Redick called out Russo for how he criticized Green, comparing Russo’s comments to the way Fox News talks about athletes. “I don't appreciate the undertone,” Redick said.

