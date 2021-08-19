J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive

Johnson & Johnson Vice President and Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals Duato attends a news conference at Actelion headquarters in Allschwil
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday its Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Joaquin Duato will become chief executive officer from Jan. 3, replacing Alex Gorsky who has been at the helm for nine years.

During Gorsky's tenure, he oversaw significant breakthroughs in the company's vaccine programs, including the development of the first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Gorsky will serve as the company's executive chairman.

"This is the right time for the Company as our organization is delivering strong performance across all three segments and is positioned for continued success, in addition to this being the right time for me personally as I focus more on my family due to family health reasons," Gorsky said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

    (Bloomberg) -- Nordic Capital and Insight Partners agreed to buy health-care software company Inovalon Holdings Inc. in a deal valuing the company at $6.4 billion. Inovalon investors will get $41 per share in cash, the company said in a statement on Thursday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Inovalon Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, 22C Capital and other stockholders also joined the consortium. The deal is subject to approval from investors and U.S. antitrust regulators and ma