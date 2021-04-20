J&J seeks approval to conduct local trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson is seeking to conduct a local clinical trial in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was paused in the United States last week on reports of rare blood clots.

The company said on Tuesday it had submitted an application to India's drug regulator - the Drugs Controller General of India - requesting approval for the "bridging" safety and immunogenicity study for its vaccine.

The global rollout of the single-dose vaccine, which is seen as a vital weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, received a jolt when U.S. federal health agencies last Tuesday recommended pausing its use.

J&J's India application, which the company said was to comply with local regulations, comes as the country grapples with a second wave in COVID-19 cases that has severely strained its health system and caused shortages of oxygen and medicines.

Last week, India said it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines, a move that would exempt companies from carrying out "bridging" trials for their vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately give more details about the process.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Recommended Stories

  • J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

    The US Food and Drug Administration requested that production of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine be halted at a factory that previously reportedly ruined about 15 million doses of the shot.

  • Learning to breathe: German clinic helps COVID long haulers

    The 50-year-old rheumatology nurse is slowly finding her feet again after being struck down with COVID-19 last fall, seemingly recovering and then relapsing with severe fatigue and “brain fog" four months later. “The symptoms were almost as bad as at the beginning,” Ravera said. Located in Heiligendamm, a north German seaside spa popular since the late 18th century, the clinic specializes in helping people with lung diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and cancer.

  • ‘I’m not going to be bullied’: Maxine Waters hits back at GOP criticism after she urged protesters to get ‘more confrontational’ in Minneapolis

    Congresswoman’s comments come as jury set to consider verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

  • AstraZeneca could have COVID-19 vaccine against variant by end-2021: Austrian newspaper

    A modified version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine tailored to combat a coronavirus variant first documented in South Africa could be ready by the end of 2021, an AstraZeneca official in Austria said in an interview published on Sunday. Sarah Walters, AstraZeneca's Austria country manager, told the Kurier newspaper that studies, so far, indicating the existing AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the more infectious variant first documented in South Africa were "too small to draw final conclusions".

  • Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine pause might be lifted this week, Fauci says; pope back in St. Peter's Square: Live COVID-19 updates

    The pause in using the J&J vaccine might be lifted this week, possibly with some warnings, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Kosovar biologist calls newly found insect after coronavirus

    Kosovar biologist Halil Ibrahimi believes the pandemic restrictions haven't all been bad — as a result of them, he completed his research, raised public awareness of the pollution of river basins and named a newly discovered insect after the virus. Ibrahimi, 44, had spent years working on a research report on a caddisfly species found in Kosovo’s western Bjeshket e Nemuna (Accursed Mountains) national park. As an associate professor of the Natural Sciences Faculty at Pristina University, Ibrahimi collected the species, which turned out to be endemic to the national park, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Pristina, and found it was quite different from the other species in the Balkans.

  • David Beckham on controversial soccer Super League: 'The game we love is in danger'

    Beckham's comments were ironic, though, coming from the co-owner of a club in a closed league.

  • Watch NASA's first Mars drone flight make history

    The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration onMars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan.A black-and-white photo taken by a downward-pointing onboard camera while the helicopter was aloft showed the distinct shadow cast by Ingenuity in the Martian sunlight onto the ground just below it.Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface for half a minute before settling back down on its four legs.

  • Remains of previously unknown dinosaur discovered in Chile

    Titanosaur species found in Atacama desert, now a barren land but which millions of years ago would have provided herbivore with lush plant life to feed on

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Virginia students given 'shocking' race-based survey to answer

    'The Ingraham Angle' host takes a closer look at woke 'propaganda' infiltrating schools

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand

    A testing and quarantine free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launched with lopsided demand, according to airlines and data firms, with an unusually high number of the travellers departing from Australia. The initial results from Asia's first restriction-free travel bubble since the pandemic hit, which opened on Monday, showed that travel patterns can depart from their norms after such a long closure and may take time to return to normal. "Right now, it's one-way traffic, with almost three times as much travel going to New Zealand as in the opposite direction," said Olivier Ponti, vice president insights at travel data firm ForwardKeys.

  • New York opens investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s book

    State’s attorney general will examine possible use of resources in ‘development and promotion’ of his writing

  • Basketball star Scottie Pippen pays emotional tribute after death of 33-year-old son

    ‘Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA’

  • What to Watch on Tuesday: Hulu premieres new Bigfoot documentary series

    In addition to “Sasquatch,” we get a new docuseries set in the Philly DA’s office and a new drama on Freeform.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation