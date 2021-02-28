J&J’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared For Emergency Use In US

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults. Shares rose 1.6% in after-hours trading on Feb. 26.

According to the FDA, J&J’s (JNJ) single-dose vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants, beginning 28 days after administration. The US regulator’s decision was based on a Phase 3 study that demonstrated that the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease.

“This milestone follows a year of incredible work and unprecedented collaboration with health leaders around the world – all of whom shared a goal of bringing a single-shot vaccine to the public,” said J&J CEO Alex Gorsky.

Following the FDA decision, J&J has started shipping the vaccine to the US and targets the delivery of more than 20 million doses in March, and 100 million doses by the end of June. The company expects to produce 1 billion doses globally this year.

“We believe the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a critical tool for fighting this global pandemic, particularly as it shows protection across countries with different variants,” said J&J’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels. “A vaccine that protects against COVID-19, especially against the most dire outcomes of hospitalization and death, will help ease the burden on people and the strain on health systems worldwide.”

The US drug maker has also filed a European Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency as well as emergency use listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization for its COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, J&J plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA later in 2021.

Shares of JNJ are up 10% over the past three months, and the stock scores a bullish Strong Buy Street consensus rating. That’s with 10 Buy ratings versus only 1 Hold rating. Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $189.90 indicates almost 20% upside potential lies ahead.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford on Jan. 26 lifted the stock’s price target to $183 from $158 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing improving growth potential.

“We view 2021 as financially de-risked. We believe J&J's growth algorithm (4-5% revenue, 7-8% EPS growth) is intact, and we continue to believe the multiple can expand with consistent execution,” Bedford wrote in a note to investors. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks)

Related News:
Beyond Meat Posts Mixed 4Q Results; Street Says Hold
Moderna 4Q Revenues Jump To $571M On Back Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Rise 4%
Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • Clovis Unified employees to start receiving COVID vaccines Monday

    Officials estimate all Clovis Unified employees could receive their first dose by the end of March.

  • TechnipFMC (FTI) Wins Major iEPCI Contract in Offshore Malaysia

    TechnipFMC (FTI) acquires a deep-water deal from Petronas Carigali, which involves the buildout of 10 deepwater wells and their tieback to the existing Limbayong FPSO unit in Malaysia.

  • New data reignites the debate over coronavirus vaccine strategy

    New research is bolstering the case for delaying second doses of coronavirus vaccines.Why it matters: Most vulnerable Americans remain unvaccinated heading into March, when experts predict the more infectious virus variant first found in the U.K. could become dominant in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Around 41% of adults 65 and older have been vaccinated, per KFF. Millions more Americans with underlying health conditions also remain vulnerable to severe disease.Driving the news: An analysis of the real-world outcomes of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel, released earlier this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the vaccine was 60% effective at preventing documented coronavirus infection 21 to 27 days after the first dose, and 92% effective 7 or more days after the second dose.But one shot was much more effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization during the same time period, with respective efficacies of 80% and 78%. Two doses were 92% effective at preventing severe disease and 87% effective at preventing hospitalization.An analysis published in The Lancet of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn't yet authorized for use in the U.S., found that a longer interval between doses actually gives more protection than a shorter interval.And a growing body of research suggests that people who have previously been infected with COVID are sufficiently protected by only one dose, per the NYT.The Food and Drug Administration this week released its findings on the efficacy of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which increased over time.After 28 days, the shot was 85.9% effective at preventing severe disease in the U.S.What they're saying: There's now enough data to support delaying second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in order to give more people more protection faster.And the variant makes doing so urgent, a group of public health experts argue in a white paper, released this week, calling for the FDA and the CDC to review the data."There is a narrow and rapidly closing window of opportunity to more effectively use vaccines and potentially prevent thousands of severe cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the next weeks and months," the paper, published by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, argues.The writers suggest giving people 65 and older vaccine priority, deferring second doses until after the predicted virus surge, deferring second doses for people with confirmed previous COVID infections and authorizing the use of half-doses of the Moderna vaccine.The other side: Scottish researchers released a preprint of a study that suggests protection from a single dose may decline after five weeks, Insider reports."I think delaying the second dose for a considerable period of time is a mistake," Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told Insider.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Should Income Investors Look At The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

    The Berkeley Group Holdings plc ( LON:BKG ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Ex-dividend means that...

  • How to claim missing stimulus payments with the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax returns

    If you didn't receive a direct payment or you received less money than you were eligible for, you may be able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.

  • Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 46% Return On Their Investment

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • Saudi Shares Drop as U.S. Pins Khashoggi Murder on Crown Prince

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks fell on Sunday after a U.S. intelligence report said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.The Tadawul All Share Index retreated as much 1%. Rajhi Bank, Saudi Basic Industries and Saudi Aramco dragged the index down the most by points.While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it is expected to announce more actions on Monday. Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report.”“We could see some influence in the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia” Alia Moubayed, the chief economist for Middle East, North Africa at Jefferies International, said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. “But in terms of flows, unless sanctions hit particular asset classes, I don’t see flows being significantly affected.”Trading in Riyadh was also pressured by a slump in emerging markets shares on Friday, when the MSCI EM Index fell 3.2% as a sell-off in Treasuries triggered a slide in risk assets. Also oil futures, the country’s biggest export, finished 1.1% lower in London on Feb. 26.Foreign outflows in the Saudi stock exchange hit a record of 6.6 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in October 2018, the month when Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul. It was the biggest selloff by foreigners for a month since the country opened up its stock market to foreign investors in 2015.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February, misses expectations: official PMI

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 from 51.3 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break as workers return to their home towns. Generally, China's economic recovery has been gathering pace due to robust exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus.

  • J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets green light from FDA

    Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was given an emergency use authorization (EAU) Saturday evening by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the third vaccine available in the U.S.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Added Shares Of Palantir, Twitter, And Sold Apple, Facebook On Friday

    Cathie Wood made some more moves in tech for her Ark Invest portfolio on Friday. Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, is a big name in the investment world — her company's portfolios have been bringing in returns of more than 100%. See Also: Cathie Wood Talks Innovators And Disruptors. What Happened: On Friday, during a volatile day of trading that saw the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) break below the $380 mark in after-hours trading, Ark Invest was bullish and bearish on certain tech names. Ark Invest dipped once again into Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), with the fund adding 3,365,400 shares to its portfolio, according to data on Benzinga Pro. Palantir makes big data analytics software used by the United States government, among other customers. In 2008, Palantir released Gotham, a data analytics platform for the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors. Shares of Palantir jumped nearly 3% to $24.55 in Friday’s after-hours session following Ark’s posting of the big buy. See Also: How To Buy Palantir Stock Other Ark Moves: Ark also added 497,050 shares of social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday. Twitter shares were trading higher following the company's Thursday analyst day event, in which it shared a bullish three-year forecast. Multiple analysts on Friday raised their price targets on the stock. Additionally, the stock may be reacting to a new paid Super Follow feature. Shares of Twitter ended main trading hours on Friday up roughly 3% at $77.06 per share, and then rose to 77.25 in the after-hours session. Meanwhile, Ark went in the opposite direction for the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB), with the fund selling 551,131 and 71,281 shares, respectively. Shares of several technology companies were trading lower this week along with the overall market as higher bond yields put pressure on growth stocks and other equities. By close of trading Friday, Apple was trading slightly higher by 0.22% to $121.26 a share and Facebook higher by 1.15% at $257.62 a share. Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In BP, AMC Or Palantir?Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Disney, Gevo Or Palantir?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Big Short’s Michael Burry Is Betting On These 11 Stocks

    In this article, we examined Big Short’s Michael Burry bets on 11 stocks amid his warning over the stock market collapse ahead. Click to skip ahead and see Michael Burry’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Scion Asset Management chief Michael Burry, who is famous for his billion-dollar bet on the US housing crash in 2008, warned […]

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where "the passage of time" and "an inner calm" would help serve them well. Despite the disappearance last year of more than 31,000 jobs from Berkshire's workforce, Buffett retained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $24.7 billion of its stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued.

  • China's Ant to boost consumer finance unit capital as it restructures micro-lending - sources

    China's Ant Group is in talks with other shareholders in its new consumer finance unit to bolster the firm's capital as the fintech giant prepares to fold in its lucrative micro-lending businesses, people familiar with the matter said. Ant plans to bring most of its micro-lending businesses into the unit - equivalent to roughly 1 trillion yuan ($155 billion) in outstanding loans - a move which will allow it to maintain operations nationwide and expand more easily, said two sources. The plans reflect intense regulatory pressure on Ant to rein in some of its operations and subject them to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

  • How 2 restauranteurs are adapting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic

    The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many restaurants to alter the way they serve their customers. Zane Major, operations director of Paschal’s Restaurant in Atlanta, and Barbara Burrell, founder of Sky’s Gourmet Tacos in Los Angeles, know this well. The two restaurateurs appeared on Yahoo Finance to discuss how the pandemic has affected their approach.

  • Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL) Just Reported Half-Yearly Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

    As you might know, Meridian Energy Limited ( NZSE:MEL ) recently reported its half-year numbers. Meridian Energy...

  • Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Drop

    After having taken a breather last week, the oil rig count continues to climb higher this week, fueled by optimism about oil prices in the U.S. oil patch

  • Issa Brothers’ EG Group to Tap Private Debt as KPMG Audit Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- EG Group, the gas-station operator owned by the British Issa brothers, is planning to sell 675 million pounds ($956 million) of privately placed bonds to help fund an acquisition spree after an auditing delay by KPMG LLP derailed the prospect of tapping the public market.EG Group plans to issue five-year senior-secured bonds in its first privately placed transaction, which are expected to price with a coupon of around 6.25%, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal will help fund a turbocharged expansion by the company, which owns the U.K. supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd., and forms part of a $1.8 billion debt package to finance the purchase of Asda’s gas stations as well as those owned by OMV in Germany.Representatives for EG Group and KPMG declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.The company owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa has fueled its expansion at break-neck speed in the debt markets since 2017. Earlier this week, EG Group told investors it needs more time to finish its audit results because KPMG -- which replaced Deloitte & Touche LLP as the firm’s accountants in October -- faced delays in assessing the scale of its business.Companies typically need to publish a prospectus with audited statements when they sell listed bonds to investors, meaning that the KPMG delay led the company to opt for the private route.With a coupon of 6.25%, the bond is offering investors a premium for the paper being less liquid than a publicly listed bond. EG Group’s existing bonds denominated in euros and U.S dollars are currently bid at yields ranging from 4.3% to 5.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Strong investor appetite for the new sterling bond meant that the borrower was able to increase the size of the offering by more than a 100 million pounds, according to some of the people.The deadline for EG Group’s audit is the end of September, people familiar with the matter said. Until the audit is completed, any plans to lower debt costs by issuing publicly syndicated bond deals will likely be hindered. Private offerings are more expensive for borrowers to sell because investors can only typically hold a small amount of illiquid assets in their portfolios.EG Group was bought by the Issas in 2001 and is now part-owned by sponsor TDR Capital. The brothers and TDR Capital are also said to be in talks to buy more than half of coffee chain Caffe Nero’s 350 million pounds of loans, the Telegraph reported earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CQS Shuts $525 Million Hedge Fund as Narayanan Joins Citadel

    (Bloomberg) -- CQS is shutting one of its best-performing strategies because the fund’s chief investment officer is leaving to join Citadel, adding to a string of departures from Michael Hintze’s hedge-fund firm.Prakash Narayanan, who ran CQS Global Relative Value, is exiting after more than three years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. He is joining Citadel’s Global Credit business as a portfolio manager to run a strategy similar to the one at CQS, a spokesman for Citadel confirmed.Narayanan’s was one of the senior partners that Hintze recently included in a succession plan. His strategy was a rare bright spot for CQS last year when the firm’s hedge funds tumbled, with the Global Relative Value fund surging 30% while Hintze’s flagship money pool slumped by a record 35% as his structured credit bets imploded, according to an investor document.Narayanan’s fund at CQS is being liquidated and money will be returned to investors on March 1, one of the people said. In his new role, the money manager will be based in London and report to Pablo Salame, head of Global Credit at billionaire Ken Griffin’s investment firm.Narayanan didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.Cutting CostsCQS is grappling with a shrinking hedge-fund business after poor returns and as it shuts non-core strategies to focus on its credit investing roots. The firm managed $21 billion at the end of January, but a vast majority of the assets was in a growing long-only, lower-fee business.In response, Hintze has moved to cut costs and reduce staff, rolled back an ambitious expansion and stepped up succession planning. Two equity trading teams have also left the firm to manage money outside.Narayanan, the former partner and head of European operations at Saba Capital Management, joined CQS as a senior money manager in 2017 and worked closely with Hintze’s Directional Opportunities Fund team.CQS started Global Relative Value in January last year with money from one of its consultant partners, to trade credit products and their derivatives such as credit default swaps. The fund manages $525 million, according to the investor document.Hintze last year included Narayanan in a group of senior partners, along with Michael Peat, Soraya Chabarek, Craig Scordellis and Jason Walker, to share higher equity stakes and develop a firmwide strategy.His departure follows the exit of Nick Pappas, one of CQS’s most senior portfolio managers, in December. Pappas left the firm to set up his own distressed debt investing fund in partnership with Ivelina Green, who until September was CQS’s head of special situations investing. Senior money managers Martin Davies and Steve Walters also left in recent months.(Updates with Narayanan’s move to Citadel from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Guide to Saving on Bitcoin’s High Transaction Fees

    The average bitcoin transaction fee is $23. Luckily, there are ways to cut costs.