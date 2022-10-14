J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on J&J Snack Foods is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$70m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, J&J Snack Foods has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured J&J Snack Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering J&J Snack Foods here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at J&J Snack Foods doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From J&J Snack Foods' ROCE

While returns have fallen for J&J Snack Foods in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 13% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

J&J Snack Foods does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

