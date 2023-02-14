J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York
Mike Spector
·3 min read

By Mike Spector

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary shouldering talc-related lawsuits goes before a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday for the first time since a U.S. appeals court last month nixed the company's attempt to offload the litigation into Chapter 11 proceedings.

A three-judge panel of the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 30 ruled that the J&J subsidiary's bankruptcy case should be dismissed, finding it had no legitimate claim to Chapter 11 protection because it did not face financial distress.

Absent a reversal, the decision would force J&J back into trial courts to battle nearly 40,000 lawsuits alleging the company's Baby Powder and other cosmetic products containing talc cause cancer.

J&J maintains its talc products are safe.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan was set to preside over the hearing for the subsidiary, called LTL Management, in Trenton, New Jersey. J&J had no comment on the looming bankruptcy hearing.

LTL on Monday asked the full 3rd Circuit to reconsider the decision by the three-judge panel.

LTL's bankruptcy put the deluge of talc cases on hold. At least one plaintiff has asked the bankruptcy judge to allow his case to proceed in California in the wake of the 3rd Circuit's decision, a request expected to be reviewed at Tuesday's hearing. LTL opposes the request.

The 3rd Circuit decision more broadly cast a cloud over J&J's use of a maneuver known as the Texas two-step, named for a Texas law the company employed to carve its consumer business into two new subsidiaries.

In October 2021, J&J offloaded the tidal wave of talc lawsuits it faced onto one of its newly created units, LTL, which then declared bankruptcy. Reuters last year detailed the secret planning of Texas two-steps by Johnson & Johnson and other major firms in a series of reports exploring corporate attempts to evade lawsuits through bankruptcies.

J&J, with a market capitalization of more than $400 billion, has argued that the avalanche of lawsuits posed a serious financial threat. The company's costs of verdicts, settlements and legal fees soared to about $4.5 billion, with no end in sight, according to bankruptcy-court filings.

The 3rd Circuit's reasoning underscored what some legal experts call an inherent contradiction: bankruptcies being executed by multinational firms worth billions of dollars that were in little danger of running out of money to pay plaintiff-creditors.

LTL declared bankruptcy while J&J avoided seeking Chapter 11 protection, with all its inherent financial and reputational wreckage.

J&J said it generously financed LTL to ensure a fair settlement - better, the company and its subsidiary argued, than trial courts where some plaintiffs receive outsized payments while others receive little or nothing.

The 3rd Circuit found that J&J's funding of the subsidiary, initially $2 billion and perhaps eventually more, undercut any claim of financial peril. In a petition seeking a rehearing filed Monday, a lawyer for LTL, Neal Katyal, called that reasoning "upside-down."

A 2018 Reuters investigation found that J&J knew for decades that asbestos, a known carcinogen, was present in its Baby Powder and other cosmetic talc products. The company said in May 2020 it would stop selling talc-based Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, in part due to what it called "misinformation" and "unfounded allegations" about the product. The company later decided to stop selling talc-based Baby Powder globally starting this year. J&J has denied its talc contains asbestos.

(Reporting by Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King parent Restaurant Brands names operating chief Kobza as CEO

    Kobza, who will take charge on March 1, became the COO in 2019 after serving as Restaurant Brands' finance chief between 2013 and 2018. He has also held several senior roles at the company, which also owns the Tim Hortons and Popeyes chains. Kobza will replace Jose Cil, who has been at the helm since 2019.

  • 4 Stock Market Sweethearts You'll Want to Call Your Own

    Valentine's Day is known for chocolates, heart-shaped gifts, and showing your significant other how much you care for them. Although all three major stock indexes plunged into a bear market last year, patience has been the lure that's brought investors and equities together for decades. It makes the current bear market for equities the perfect time for opportunistic investors to pounce.

  • Bank of England to lift Bank Rate 25 basis points to 4.25% in March, then pause: Reuters poll

    The Bank of England will make its final increase to borrowing costs in the current cycle next month to combat double-digit inflation, according to a Reuters poll which showed the British economy is almost certainly entering a recession. One of the first major central banks to begin lifting interest rates after the worst of the COVID pandemic, the BoE has already added 390 basis points to the Bank Rate. "Our baseline case is that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will increase the Bank Rate by a further 25 bps to 4.25% next month as an insurance policy against firmer inflation pressures stemming from the tight labour market," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

  • Canada's Champagne unveils CRTC direction as Rogers-Shaw deal nears final nod

    The Canadian government will make a decision on the fate of Rogers Communications Inc's bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc for a C$20 billion ($15.00 billion), a merger that would create the country's no. 2 telecoms operator. Other objectives in the policy direction to Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) included speeding up new infrastructure for better consumer access and improving service reliability, said Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

  • Fed looks to services prices as last leg in inflation fight

    U.S. consumers flush with the COVID pandemic aid payments that flowed from the government in 2020 and 2021 flocked to auto lots and drove vehicle prices to sky-high levels. The repair bills followed, and even as inflation moderates for autos themselves the rising cost of auto maintenance - up about 13% over the last year - is one of the dozens of services that helped keep overall U.S. prices rising far faster than the Federal Reserve is willing to tolerate. As the U.S. central bank plots its next moves in the battle against inflation, the behavior of businesses in the services sector - from hair salons to airlines, restaurants and financial planners - will play a large role in determining whether the Fed succeeds in slowing inflation without interest rate hikes so aggressive they trigger a recession.

  • Boy, 8, dies from ‘electrocution’ while on holiday with family at Fiji resort

    Tributes pour in for ‘shy, tough little kid’

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $313.74, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day.

  • Microsoft’s new ChatGPT AI starts sending ‘unhinged’ messages to people

    System appears to be suffering a breakdown as it ponders why it has to exist at all

  • 3 EV Stocks That Are on a Multi-Decade Growth Runway

    When investors think of game-changing electric vehicle (EV) stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) might come to mind. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) benefits from a growing EV industry through a boost in copper demand, and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) produces lithium, a key component in batteries. Here's why these three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla, Freeport-McMoRan, and Albemarle are three completely different ways to gain ultra-long-term exposure to the EV industry.

  • Is This the Telltale Sign to Sell Novavax Stock?

    Unfortunately, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) hasn't had great timing. The company was late to the party in winning authorizations for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid. If you only looked at Novavax's press releases, you wouldn't know about some recent bad news for the company.

  • Australia's iron ore giants face earnings, dividend plunge

    Australia's iron ore giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue are set to report a steep drop in their earnings, which is set to compress their payouts to shareholders, after China's COVID lockdown drove down iron ore prices. Earnings at Rio Tinto and BHP Group are seen declining 48% and 28%, respectively, for the six months to December 2022, while Fortescue's half-year earnings are set to slide about 16%, based on estimates from Visible Alpha and Vuma Financial.

  • BofA Survey Shows Investors Don’t Expect the Stock Rally to Last

    (Bloomberg) -- While equity markets are on a relentless march higher amid optimism around stronger economic growth and cooling inflation, most investors aren’t convinced the gains will last, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest global fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension

  • This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now

    The future of ride-hailing is autonomous vehicles, and it's set for a growth explosion, according to the tech-focused firm.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. It showed that while dividend-paying stocks outperformed non-payers (9.6% average annual return vs. 4.8%), dividend growth stocks significantly outpaced companies with no change in their dividend policy (10.7% total return compared to 7.1%).

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 13 Tax Deductions You Can Take Without Itemizing

    When you file your taxes, you can claim the standard deduction or choose to itemize. But recent changes in tax law have dramatically reduced the percentage of Americans who itemize. Check Out: 6 Types...

  • A biotech company that once claimed to have a 'cure' for COVID-19 just filed for bankruptcy, sending shares plunging 61%

    A famed short-seller already had Sorrento Therapeutics in its sights as far back as 2020. That pressure came to a head Monday.

  • A former sales director will get more than $86,000 after his boss allegedly said he didn't want a team of 'bald-headed 50-year-old men' who were a 'mirror image' of himself

    Mark Jones will get $86,000 after his former boss allegedly said, "I don't want a team of bald-headed 50-year-old men, I want to change the dynamics."