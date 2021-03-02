J&J waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine: executive

  • Boxes of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the McKesson Corporation, in Shepherdsville
  • FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken
1 / 2

J&J waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine: executive

Boxes of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the McKesson Corporation, in Shepherdsville
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is waiting on regulatory approval of a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc to begin large-scale U.S. deliveries of its just-authorized COVID-19 vaccine following initial shipments this week, a top J&J executive said on Monday.

J&J will ship nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine around the United States this week and expects to deliver another 16 million doses later this month. But none is expected to go out next week.

"The first doses come from a smaller plant, which we could start up earlier," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview. "The big plant is on board, the FDA is looking at all the quality data and hopefully very quickly, we'll be able to get approval to ship from that plant and then we get going."

Stoffels said he expects the Catalent plant to receive approval in the next few days and the company would be able to meet its promise to supply 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March.

“Catalent is on track to deliver on our commitments for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine deliveries as soon as we are approved to begin shipments by the FDA, which we anticipate in the coming weeks,” Mike Riley, president for Catalent North America said in a statement.

J&J is also working to expand its manufacturing capacity globally and is in talks with potential new partners, Stoffels said, adding that he expects to be able to announce more manufacturing deals soon.

While the company is shooting for 1 billion doses using the existing capacity that J&J has built and is bringing online before the end of the year, Stoffels said, "there will be need for more, and that's where collaboration with our partners will be needed, to scale up even further."

"Those discussions are ongoing," he said.

Those plans include an expansion in India, where the company is working to bring on board a plant this year with a very high capacity that will "serve a very large part of the world," Stoffels said.

The managing director of Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd told Reuters last month that her company was looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine a year.

(Reporting by Michael Erman and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. faces growing pressure to punish Saudi prince

    REPORTER: "What more needs to happen for the U.S. to consider sanctioning the crown prince?"The Biden administration faced tough questions and growing pressure to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after the U.S. sanctioned some Saudi officials but not the crown prince.WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN JEN PSAKI: "We reserve the right to take any action at a time and manner of our choosing."White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday the U.S. could sanction the crown prince in the future if necessary. REPORTER: "What is the 'if necessary'?"At the State Department, spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. was focused on fixing "systemic issues" in Saudi Arabia and improving its human rights record rather than sanctioning its de facto ruler.PRICE: "We are very focused on future conduct, and that is part of why we have cast this not as a rupture, but a recalibration."Both Psaki and Price said the U.S. sanctions spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.CALLAMARD: "I am calling on the U.S. to act.."But U.N. human rights investigator Agnes Callamard said earlier on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the U.S. to have named MbS in a declassified report as having approved the operation to capture or kill the Washington Post journalist but not to have taken action against him. CALLAMARD: "It is extremely, in my view, problematic if not dangerous."The 35-year-old prince has denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, for which eight people were jailed in Saudi Arabia last year.Saudi Arabia's U.N. ambassador said on Monday that the U.S. intelligence report that implicated the crown prince in the brutal killing had presented no firm evidence, but added: "The Prince courageously accepted moral responsibility, presented the accused to the justice system, and pledged to reform the intelligence organizations. Case closed!"

  • Johnson & Johnson official on vaccine distribution

    Johnson & Johnson has started shipping out nearly 4 million doses of its newly authorized, one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The shipments, which began Sunday night, will be sent to states for use starting Tuesday. (March 1)

  • SoftBank-Backed Compass Real Estate Brokerage Files for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Compass Inc., a SoftBank-backed company that’s among the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S., filed for an initial public offering, disclosing growing revenue and shrinking losses.The New York-based startup in its filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $500 million, a placeholder that will change. Compass will disclose further details of the offering, including the size and target price range, in a later filing.The company lost $270 million on revenue of $3.7 billion last year, compared with a loss of $388 million on revenue of $2.4 billion in 2019, according to its filing. Last year, Compass was involved in residential real estate transactions totaling $152 billion -- or 4% of the U.S. market, according to the filing.While the coronavirus pandemic initially pushed Compass to lay off 15% of its workforce, it soon led to a sharp increase in housing market demand, as Americans sought larger living spaces for the work-from-home era. The housing boom boosted the stocks of companies like Zillow Group Inc. and Redfin Corp., which both saw shares roughly triple in the past year. It also paved the way for Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Matterport Inc. to go public through deals with blank-check companies.Compass was founded in 2012 by Robert Reffkin, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumnus who was once Gary Cohn’s chief of staff at the bank, and by Ori Allon, an engineer who had sold previous startups to Google and Twitter Inc. After initially exploring different models, they wound up building a traditional brokerage that invested in tech designed to make agents better. They also spent liberally to poach agents from competitors and roll up smaller brokerages.SoftBank StakeBy 2019, Compass had raised more than $1.5 billion in capital, including hundreds of millions of dollars from SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund. The company, valued at the time at $6.4 billion, had also grown into the third-largest U.S. brokerage.Despite its fast growth, Compass’s critics argued it was a traditional real estate brokerage that’s valued like a tech company. Those voices were loud enough that the company’s chief financial officer sent an eight-point memo to employees and agents in October 2019 detailing the ways the company differed from WeWork, the office real estate company whose IPO plans had collapsed the previous month.“They say they’re a tech company, and they back it up in the sense that they have hired lots of engineers, who are building and releasing technology,” said Mike DelPrete, a real estate strategist who follows the company. “They’re talking the talk and walking the walk, no question about that. The question is, does it make a difference?”Compass contends its technology offers agents better and more time-efficient ways to schedule meetings, design marketing materials and communicate with clients. The company has invested heavily in engineers to build artificial intelligence that pulls those tools together, arguing that its innovation is integration.Compass said in the filing that the value of its technology is demonstrated by a 19% increase in the number of transactions the company’s agents close in their second year with compared with their first. Compass agents also close homes faster than agents at competing firms, according to the filing.Reffkin’s SharesSoftBank-related funds own about 35% of the Class A shares of Compass, according to the filing. Reffkin, who has 2.4% of the Class A shares, currently owns all of the Class C shares.As much as 5% of the Class A shares in the IPO will be reserved for licensed real estate agents affiliated with Compass and certain individuals, according to the filing.The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc. Compass plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol COMP.(Updates with ownership in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Venezuela uses pretrial detention as a punishment, rights group says

    Nearly three-quarters of all individuals detained in Venezuela for what rights group Penal Forum considers political reasons are awaiting trial, the group said on Monday, arguing it is a sign that authorities use pretrial detention as a punishment. Venezuelan law states that pretrial detention cannot last more than two years, Penal Forum's directors Alfredo Romero and Gonzalo Himiob told reporters, noting that 49 of the 323 individuals they consider political prisoners have been detained for longer than that amount of time.

  • U.S. investigates nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4s over fire risks

    U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday said they have opened an investigation into nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 sport-utility vehicles over potential fire risks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the preliminary evaluation looking at 2013-2018 RAV4 vehicles comes after 11 reports of fires. "Toyota is aware that NHTSA has opened this investigation and we are cooperating with the agency," said Toyota spokesman Ed Hellwig.

  • U.S. eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine; urges minorities to get shots

    Initial deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said on Sunday, saying they hoped to boost lagging vaccination rates among minorities. The officials acknowledged that vaccination rates among Black and brown Americans were "not where we ultimately want them to be", but said measures had been put in place to boost those numbers, and sought to assure minorities that the vaccines were safe. Federal officials were also closely monitoring distribution to ensure it was equitable, they said.

  • Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates

    Most Food and Drug Administration decisions scheduled for February were positive, and more importantly five new molecular entities passed FDA muster. NME approvals for the month included EMD Serono's Tepmetko for treating adult patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) cholesterol drug Evkeeza and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRPT) Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug Amondys 45. Mallinckrodt PLC (OTC: MNKKQ) is forced to wait, as the FDA deferred action on its biologics license application for StrataGraft for deep partial-thickness burns. The delay is due to the FDA's inability to complete site inspection. Here are the key decisions due for March: KemPharm's Novel Formulation Of ADHD Drug Awaits Clearance Company: KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) & Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Type of Application: New drug application Candidate: KP415 Indication: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder Date: March 2 Following a late-cycle communication meeting with the FDA, the company said in early December the agency did not raise any substantive issues related to safety and efficacy at that point in its review. KemPharm's KP415 consists of serdexmethylphenidate, the company's prodrug of d-methylphenidate, co-formulated with immediate release d-methylphenidate. KP415, according to the company, is designed to address unmet needs with the most widely-prescribed methylphenidate ADHD treatments. Specifically, it brings about earlier onset of action and longer duration of therapy, while also avoiding unnecessary spikes in d-MPH concentrations associated with adverse events. KemPharm is collaborating with Aquestive Therapeutics for an oral film dosage of KP415. Can Gilead Get Label Expansion For Cell-Therapy to Treat Lymphoma? Company: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Type of Application: Supplemental biologics license application Candidate: Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) Indication: Follicular and marginal zone lymphoma Date: March 5 Yescarta is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T-cell therapy developed by Kite Pharma, which was acquired by Gilead in 2017. CAR T-cell therapy is a technology where the patient's T lymphocytes are collected and transducted with a gene that encodes for a CAR to direct T cells against cancer cells. These genetically modified autologous T cells are expanded in the lab and then reinfused into the patient. Yescarta was first approved in 2017 for treating large B-cell lymphoma in patients, who have not responded to or have relapsed after at least two other kinds of treatment. Gilead is now seeking expansion in label to include the indications of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma, after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy. Fibrogen-AstraZeneca Hope To Get Anemia Drug Past The Finish Line Company: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) & AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) Type of Application: New drug application Candidate: Roxadustat Indication: Anemia of chronic kidney disease Date: March 20 Roxadustat is an oral medicine and belongs to a class of medicines called HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or RBC production. It has already been approved in China, Japan and Chile for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease in adult patients both on dialysis and not on dialysis. The NDA pending before the FDA seeks approval of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease, in both non-dialysis-dependent and dialysis-dependent patients. Fibrogen, the sponsor of the application, is collaborating with AstraZeneca on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in the U.S., other markets in the Americas, China, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. The original PDUFA date of Dec. 20 was extended by three months. Fibrogen said at that time it is submitting additional analyses of existing roxadustat clinical data, which require an extension of the original PDUFA date. Related Link: Johnson & Johnson Secures Emergency Authorization For Its Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Kiniksa Seeks Label Expansion For In-licensed Drug Company: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) Type of Application: Supplemental biologics license application Candidate: Rilonacept Indication: Recurrent pericarditis Date: March 21 The sBLA for rilonacept was accepted for priority review by the FDA in November, with a PDUFA goal date of March 21. Rilonacept is a weekly, subcutaneously-injected recombinant dimeric fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha and interlukin-1 beta signaling. It was discovered by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and is approved by the FDA under the brand name Arcalyst for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, specifically familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome and Muckle-Wells Syndrome, and DIRA. Kiniksa licensed rilonacept from Regeneron in 2017. If approved by the FDA for recurrent pericarditis, Kiniksa will take responsibility for sales and distribution of rilonacept for all the approved indications in the U.S. and evenly split profits with Regeneron. Recurrent pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like tissue surrounding the heart and can cause sharp chest pain. In its fourth quarter earnings release on Feb. 23, Kiniksa said it is preparing for the commercial launch of rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis in the first half of 2021. Pacira's Key Non-Opioid Pain Drug On Track to Get Label Expansion to Include Pediatric Population Company: Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) Type of Application: Supplemental new drug application Candidate: Exparel Indication: Post-surgical analgesia in children Date: March 22 (expected) Exparel, or bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension, is currently indicated for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. The company is now seeking expansion of the Exparel label to include single-dose infiltration to provide postsurgical analgesia in children, aged six and over. Exparel accounted for over 97% of Pacira's total revenues of $429.65 million in 2020. Zealand Joins The Fray With Anticipated Approval of Dasiglucagon Rescue Pen to Treat Very Low Blood Sugar Levels Company: Zealand Pharma A S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL) Type of Application: New drug application Candidate: Dasiglucagon Indication: Rescue medication for low blood sugar levels in diabetic patients Date: March 27 The NDA for the dasiglucagon HypoPal rescue pen was accepted for review in May of last year. Zealand's ready-to-use dasiglucagon HypoPal rescue pen is designed to offer diabetes patients fast and effective treatment for severe hypoglycemia, the company said. Three Phase 3 trials in adults and pediatrics showed a median time to blood glucose recovery of only 10 minutes following injection of 0.6 mg of dasiglucagon, it added. The company said it remains on track for the potential launch of the pen early this year. The market for diabetic rescue medication is getting crowded. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: XERS) Last July, the Gvoke HypoPen was launched in the U.S. In July 2019, Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) nasal glucagon powder was approved. Go Or No-Go For Bristol-Myers Squibb & Bluebird Bio's T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Company: bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) & Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Type of Application: Biologics license application Candidate: Idecabtagene vicleucel, or ide-cel/bb2121 Indication: Multiple myeloma Date: March 27 FDA accepted the BLA for priority review in September. Idecabtagene vicleucel, or ide-cel, is being evaluated for adult patients with multiple myeloma, who have received at least three prior therapies. It is being co-developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and bluebird bio, who aim to win FDA approval by the end of this month. The approval is one of the required remaining milestones related to Bristol-Myers Squibb's buyout of Celgene. Ide-cel is classed as an investigational B-cell maturation, antigen-directed, CAR T-cell immunotherapy. Another Nod In The Cards For Merck's Wonder Cancer Drug? Company: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Type of Application: Supplemental new drug application Candidate: Keytruda KN-522 Indication: Breast cancer Date: March 29 The FDA is set to rule on Merck's hugely successful cancer immunotherapy Keytruda. This time around, it will be in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with certain types of breast cancer. Specifically, it targets locally recurrent, unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer whose tumors express PD-L1. Aveo Seeks FDA Approval For Kidney Cancer Drug Company: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) Type of Application: New drug application Candidate: Tivozanib Indication: Renal cell cancer Date: March 31 Tivozanib is being evaluated as a treatment option for relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma. The FDA accepted the application last June for standard review. The NDA submission is based on Aveo's pivotal Phase 3 study, TIVO-3, comparing tivozanib to Bayer AG's (OTC: BAYRY) sorafenib, the current standard-of-care, in third- and fourth-line renal cell cancer. It is formally described as Aveo's next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Adcom Meetings FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee in conjunction with the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet March 24-25 to discuss Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE: PFE) BLA for a treatment for osteoarthritis in adult patients. The tanezumab subcutaneous injection is aimed at patients for whom use of other analgesics is ineffective or not appropriate. Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More EarningsThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 million J&J Covid vaccines ship out, Americans expected to receive shots within 2 days

    “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms," Johnson & Johnson's CEO said Monday morning.

  • China's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators

    Bitcoin's 300% price surge since October has revived China's grey market in cryptocurrency trading, putting regulators on alert over financial risks and capital outflows as volatility spikes. China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017, smothering a speculative market that had accounted for 90% of global bitcoin trading. Onshore investors now trade bitcoin on platforms owned by Chinese exchanges that have relocated overseas, including Huobi and OKEx.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Has to Find a Way to Regain Investor Confidence in Policy

    Investors are wagering the RBA might have to hike rates as early as next year, even when policy makers have said no move was likely until 2024.

  • Asia-Pacific Currencies Weekly Recap: High-Flying Aussie, Kiwi Drilled Lower Amid Bond Market Rout

    Investors are selling bonds in anticipation of higher inflation, driving up interest rates while making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive asset.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • Congressional delegation to visit Amazon facility in Alabama to support union vote

    A congressional delegation will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize. Amazon, America's second-biggest private employer behind Walmart Inc, does not have any union labor in the United States, and workers at its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, would be the first to join if they vote in favor. The delegation will include U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell and Nikema Williams among others, said a spokeswoman for the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, which is supporting the workers' effort to unionize.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch?

    Older brother of the highest-paid NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that Busch has earned more than $90 million...