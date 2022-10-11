J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for J.Jill, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$79m ÷ (US$460m - US$123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, J.Jill has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured J.Jill's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for J.Jill.

What Does the ROCE Trend For J.Jill Tell Us?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at J.Jill. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 60%. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 30% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 27% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On J.Jill's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that J.Jill has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with J.Jill (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

