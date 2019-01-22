J&J's (JNJ) Q4 Earnings Beat, 2019 Sales Forecast Soft

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ fourth-quarter 2018 earnings came in at $1.97 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 and increased 13.2% from the year-ago period driven by higher revenues and better operating margins.

Adjusted earnings excluded after-tax intangible amortization expense and some special items. Including these items, J&J reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.12 per share against loss of $3.99 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Sales came in at $20.39 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.1 billion. Sales increased 1% from the year-ago quarter, reflecting an operational increase of 3.3% and an unfavorable currency impact of 2.3%.

Organically, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, sales increased 5.3% on an operational basis, less than 6.1% increase seen in the previous quarter. Continued growth in the Pharmaceutical segment offset a softer performance in the Consumer and Medical Devices units.

Fourth-quarter sales grew 1.5% in the domestic market to $10.63 billion and 0.4% in international markets to $9.77 billion, reflecting 5.1% operational growth and 4.7% negative currency impact.

Segment Details

J&J’s Pharma segment continued to perform well despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales.

Pharmaceutical segment sales rose 5.3% year over year to $10.19 billion, reflecting 7.2% operational growth and 1.9% negative currency impact as sales rose in both domestic and international markets. Sales in the domestic market rose 2.8% to $5.94 billion. International sales grew 8.9% to $4.25 billion (operational increase of 13.7%). Excluding the impact of all acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 7.2%, less than 8.2% in the previous quarter.

The strong performance was led by the company’s oncology portfolio. Worldwide sales of J&J’s cancer drugs rose 22.1% in the quarter.

J&J’s cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex continued to perform well. Core products like Stelara and Invega Sustenna also contributed to growth. However, sales of some other key drugs like Simponi/Simponi Aria and Xarelto declined in the quarter. Sales of Zytiga slowed down significantly from the previous quarter.

Imbruvica sales rose 34.7% to $703 million in the quarter. Please note that J&J markets Imbruvica in partnership with AbbVie, Inc. ABBV. Darzalex sales rose 57.4% to $584 million in the quarter. Stelara sales rose 33.6% to $1.44 billion in the quarter. Invega Sustenna sales rose 10.1% to $763 million in the quarter.

In the quarter, J&J recorded pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) revenues of $667 million, up 9.3% year over year.

Simponi/Simponi Aria sales declined 1.6% to $482 million in the quarter.

Zytiga sales rose 4.1% to $786 million in the quarter. Sales of Invokana/Invokamet declined 14.6% to $228 million. Xarelto sales declined 14.4% in the quarter to $608 million.

Sales of Procrit/Eprex declined 4.7% to $221 million in the quarter.

Sales of Remicade were down 15.6% in the quarter to $1.24 billion due to competition from biosimilars. While U.S. sales declined 21.4%, U.S. exports went down 21.7%. Remicade sales rose 9.7% in international markets. Please note that J&Jmarkets Remicade in partnership with Merck MRK.

Newly launched Tremfya recorded sales of $175 million in the quarter compared with $171 million in the third quarter.

Medical Devices segment sales came in at $6.67 billion, down 4.4% from the year-ago period. It included an operational decrease of 2.2% and negative currency movement of 2.2%.

Excluding the impact of all acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 3.3%, better than 2.9% in the previous quarter.

Domestic market sales declined 3% year over year to $3.2 billion. International market sales decreased 5.6% (operational decrease of 1.4%) year over year to $3.45 billion.

The Consumer segment recorded revenues of $3.54 billion in the reported quarter, almost flat year over year. Moreover, on an operational basis, Consumer segment sales increased 3.3%, which was offset by unfavorable foreign currency movement of 3.4%.

Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, adjusted operational sales growth was 3.8% worldwide, a significant deceleration from 6.1% the previous quarter.