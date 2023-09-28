J&J's lung cancer therapy combo succeeds in late-stage study

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Johnson & Johnson is seen on the top of a Brussels' office of the company in Diegem

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday its cancer therapy combination met the main goal in a late-stage study testing it as a treatment for patients with a type of lung cancer.

The drugmaker said an interim analysis of data from the study showed a trend "favoring" the combination of its antibody treatment Rybrevant and experimental drug lazertinib, when compared to AstraZeneca's cancer drug osimertinib or Tagrisso.

J&J said it plans to submit data for an upcoming scientific conference, including additional details on certain secondary goals from the study.

