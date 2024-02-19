J&K Salvage held in contempt over long-standing dispute with state over shingle storage

The operators of J&K Salvage in York have been found in contempt of a court order in a case that involves the improper storage of shingles and other waste at its Kings Mill Road site that dates to 2016.

A Commonwealth Court order, issued on Feb. 2, gives the operators of the salvage yard 60 days to comply with a July 2021 court order that required them to rectify the violation.

The court order also imposes a $40,750 civil penalty and fines of $250 a day for every day that the operators of the salvage yard fail to comply with the order.

The order, prompted an enforcement action by the state Department of Environmental Protection, lists Harry J. Darrah III as president and secretary/treasurer of the company that owns the salvage yard. It also lists Joe Darrah Inc., J&K Salvage, Darrah Realty and Darrah Management.

Darrah did not respond to messages left at the scrapyard for comment.

The events that led to the contempt order began in August 2016, when a DEP inspector “observed stockpiles of processed and unprocessed shingles,” yard and wood waste and construction and demolition materials stored in violation of the company’s DEP permit, according to court documents. The inspector recommended actions to rectify the situation.

Subsequent inspections in November and December 2016 and in March 2017 found that the salvage yard was not in compliance with its DEP permit, according to court documents. On March 8, 2017, the agency issued a notice of violation.

Follow-up inspections in October 2017 and January 2018 revealed that only some of the shingles were removed from the site, according to the DEP’s court filing.

In July 2021, the court approved an agreement between DEP and the salvage yard to bring the company within compliance, requiring the company to remove the stockpiles of shingles and other waste and cease accepting such materials, according to a copy of the agreement filed with the DEP’s court documents.

DEP inspections conducted in August 2022 and March 2023 found that the company was still not in full compliance, according to the DEP court filing. In the document, the DEP asserted that Darrah, who was present during the inspections, “verbally expressed that he intended to continue processing shingles at the site without a permit.”

DEP then asked Commonwealth Court to hold the company in contempt. The order permits Darrah and the company to purge the contempt order by complying with its agreement with DEP and removing and ceasing to accept shingles, yard/wood waste and construction and demolition materials and paying the $40,750 civil penalty.

J&K Salvage has previously been the object of litigation. In December 2021, Spring Garden Township sued the company, claiming that explosions in its industrial shredder caused metal fragments to rain down on neighboring areas, creating a hazard. A settlement in that suit reached in February 2022 required the company to upgrade its machinery and to pay fines of $15,000 any time metal leaves the scrapyard and causes harm to people or property.

In this file photo from Jan. 16, 2003, Joe Darrah, owner of J&K Salvage, holds a piece of steel taken from the industrial shredder as cars were being processed for recycling.

