J.Lo Really Wants Me to Look Good, but I Just Can’t Face It

Alaina Demopoulos
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

J.Lo’s hair grazed my face once. It happened at a press event celebrating the superstar’s first foray into cosmetics, a collaboration with the Polish beauty line Inglot. As I stood in the corner of the room, watching J.Lo sway to a Migos song, I could suddenly feel her honey-blonde, Rapunzel-length strands brush against my cheek. It felt as soft as seeds blowing off a dandelion.

For the length of exactly one rap chorus, I had been this close to J.Lo. “You basically are J.Lo now,” a colleague joked to me at the time. But the next morning, I woke up with a friendly new pimple and a text from my boss reminding me to bring in her Starbucks order, both brusquely reminding me that I was decidedly not J.Lo.

How Lady Gaga, J.Lo, and Rihanna Made the Celebrity Beauty Line Cool Again

These days, I have zero illusions about how far I am from J.Lo. She is currently on vacation somewhere tropical. Instagram snapshots showing her frolicking on the beach document just how physically and mentally removed she is from our imploding country.

As she models a Dior bucket hat and monogrammed Versace robe, I am like the rest of us—equal parts disgusted and afraid, fearfully peering out at CNN from underneath a ratty turtleneck.

This month saw the birth of the appropriately-titled J.Lo Beauty, and there would be no better name for the products. We all know the 51-year-old as eternally youthful, radiating a sun-kissed “glow” from her pore-less, ageless face.

Despite such mind-boggling genes, J.Lo touts a come-as-you-are sensibility when it comes to her brand. “It’s about being powerful and understanding beauty really doesn’t have an expiration date,” she said in a promotional video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JLO BEAUTY (@jlobeauty)

True enough, though I have never felt less motivation to look “beautiful” for a society in the midst of near-total collapse. What occasions do I have to dress up for? Unlike J.Lo, I have no plans to romp on the beach, especially while coronavirus death tolls are higher than ever.

I have not worn makeup since the last time I went to an office on March 16. I have found other ways to feel pretty that do not involve anyone else’s gaze but mine.

Earlier this week, I spent an hour crafting a one-shouldered cocktail dress using only my shower towel. As I sit at home and type this, my hair is in oversized curlers. I am not trying to style anything, rather I just want to feel like an elegant, if depressed, housewife from the 1950s who has ample access to the dankest benzos.

Feeling beautiful during the pandemic, for me, is an exercise in control. I do exactly what I want to with my body minute by minute, rather than the old ways of hurriedly swiping on lipstick and blush for 15 frantic minutes before leaving the house each morning. Some days I think: screw it, let me get a mullet and an undercut, my femininity is a performance. Other days I wish to possess the ab crack and perky Australian accent of a fitness influencer.

The night before a mob stormed the Capitol and my group chat of college friends became full of breaking news updates, I asked what made those girls feel “beautiful.” I put that word in quotation marks. My friends continued to use quotes while talking about “beauty,” as if that concept was an abstract. Right now, for so many, it is something that feels unreachable.

“I am having a very hard time feeling myself,” my best friend from college said. She thought for a few minutes, and then added, “But sometimes I will flex my bicep and that makes me feel a little ‘beautiful.’”

Feeling secure in one’s own beauty is somewhat antithetical to the whole point of celebrity makeup lines. These companies, like all businesses, rely on a consumer’s insecurity to sell product.

The idea began in 1929, at the dawn of the star system, when Lux Soaps used the jazz age sex symbol Louise Brooks to hawk its hygiene products.

“96 percent of the lovely complexions you see on the screen are cared for by Lux Toilet Soap,” read ad copy flanked by glamour shots of stars like Clara Bow, Joan Crawford, and Bebe Daniels. Later, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Natalie Wood would join in the endorsement party.

The lure of the celebrity makeup line used to be who it could make you look like. Trends came from the top down, often oppressively so. Beauty was something to attain, to buy, only inherently possessed by a few genetically-blessed, almost-always white women.

The pitch banked on the idea that women would want to carry a little bit of their favorite star in their purse, or place a skosh of richness on the top of their dresser.

Now, celebrity makeup lines walk a dizzying tight rope. As people continue to challenge these imposed aesthetics on social media, stars attempting to cash in on the $500 billion beauty market face an entirely un-pitiable dilemma. How do they make us feel good about ourselves while also using their star power to induce envy, and implore us to make them richer?

Plenty of celebrities style themselves as regular old fans of makeup, not exactly experts, but aficionados happy to join the ride alongside their “community” of fans.

For instance, this week Halsey announced “about face,” her upcoming makeup line, on Instagram. “Many of you may already know that I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers, and music videos alike for a long time,” she wrote. “It is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood by the firm belief that makeup is about feeling cool—not looking perfect.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, posed as an edgy line for modern-day club kids who want a “Four-Way Shadow Palette” or lip liner dubbed “RIP,” is the product of an extremely bourgeois deal with Amazon. The brand’s tagline: “We believe beauty is how you see yourself. Be kind to yourself + others.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HAUS LABORATORIES (@hauslabs)

Selena Gomez released Rare Beauty last year, with product titles like “Stay Vulnerable.” The singer told Vogue, “Everything that we do encourages you to wear makeup however you want while letting your uniqueness shine through.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

And then there is Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty empire, valued at $3 billion, an all-out success due to its socially driven mission. Launched in 2017, the line featured 40 shades of foundation, with an emphasis on providing coverage for darker skin tones often ignored by mainstream brands. It kicked off a groundswell of support for representation in the makeup industry—and no doubt inspired other celebrities to think they should venture into the beauty biz, too.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

So it was just a matter of time for J.Lo to join in. J.Lo bottling up her “glow,” according to Allure, is “basically like Mister Rogers coming out with a collection of red cardigans.”

Representatives for the brand would not reveal to WWD any sales estimates, but the trade publication reports that “industry sources expect the brand to do as much as $150 million at retail in North America in 2021.”

It is an odd time to convince people to spend money on beauty products. Reports by The NPD Group, a market research company, found that “the overall makeup market lost about one-third of its sales volume year-to-date through October 2020.”

But 22 percent of women actually changed their skincare routine, using more products and applying them frequently. Being stuck at home with nothing to do but rub goop on your face will do that to you. This bodes well for J.Lo, off on her private beach.

The website of J.Lo Beauty now warns potential customers, “Due to overwhelming demand, please allow extra time for shipping.”

I wish J.Lo, and her baby-soft hair, all the luck in the world with this new endeavor, though she hardly needs it from me. In the meantime, I will be at home studying my naked face, eagerly awaiting a future worth looking beautiful for.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Members of Congress and staff informed that 'many' may have been exposed to coronavirus during Capitol evacuation

    Members of the House of Representatives and their staff received a memo from the attending physician on Sunday morning that said “many” of them “may have been exposed” to the coronavirus during the violent riot that took place at the Capitol.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Capitol police officer hailed a ‘hero’ for diverting mob from Senate chambers

    The officer appears to strategically divert the mob away from Senate entrance, where lawmakers were convening to certify the 2020 presidential election

  • Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

    Thousands of Israelis on Saturday renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. The protest in a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence comes as Israel is the midst of its third national lockdown, which was recently tightened to shutter schools, and as the country presses forward with a world-leading vaccination drive.

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral Colleges championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify the President-elect Joe Biden's vote, afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Another Capitol police officer died this week

    A second U.S. Capitol Police officer has died this week. Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 while off-duty. U.S. Capitol Police issued a statement on Sunday, but did not say whether or not the officer’s death was related to the deadly revolt at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • Dog rescue charity wins first-ever private prosecution for dog breeding, after woman adopted two dogs and illegally sold their puppies

    An unlicensed dog breeder was forced to give up two rescued pets after she became the first to have a private prosecution brought against her by an animal charity. Nicola Palmer, 39, of Kesgrave, Suffolk, was taken to court by Phoenix Rehoming after she breached her adoption contract by failing to neuter her male and female dog brought to the UK from Romania. Palmer had no licence to breed the dogs but allowed them to have a litter of nine puppies, five of which were sold for £300 each. The remaining dogs were given to family members. Animal welfare chiefs said the case reflected how "growing numbers" of people were looking to cash in on rising demand for puppies exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic. Phoenix Rehoming, which spotted that Palmer's female dog Esme was pregnant at the age of 10 months, sought help from the charity Animal Protection Services which organised the private prosecution. Ms Palmer was accused of three counts of theft relating to the two adult dogs and the litter, and breeding dogs without a licence. She gave back the adult dogs when she was served with the summons at her home three days before Christmas and was allegedly told the police would be called if she did not comply. The theft charges were dropped at Suffolk magistrates court in Ipswich last Wednesday, in return for her pleading guilty to not having a breeding licence. Ms Palmer who is on benefits was given a conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £230 towards the estimated £11,000 costs of the prosecution, and a £21 victim surcharge. A spokesperson for Animal Protection Services which investigates and prosecutes animal cruelty said: "We believe this is the first ever private prosecution relating to an unlicensed dog breeder. "We have found that there are a growing number of people cashing in on the huge demand for puppies caused by the coronavirus pandemic and people spending more time at home. "While this case related to a woman who had broken the condition of adopting dogs, there are also organised crime groups who are getting involved in breeding. Many groups are switching from drugs to puppies because there is so little enforcement. "The law about licensing breeders is supposed to be enforced by local authorities, but they have only brought a handful of cases. "We are in the process of bringing a further seven private prosecutions of people involved in unlicensed breeding." Anyone making more than £1,000 a year from dog breeding has to have a local authority licence, although the requirement is not enforced for the breeding of family pets. The law introduced in 1999 to crack down on puppy farms was strengthened in 2018 when a licence became compulsory for anyone breeding three or more litters a year, even if not for profit, instead of the previous limit of five. Ms Palmer who lives in Kesgrave, Suffolk, made a donation of £530 to the charity for the pups. She said: "It wasn't made clear to me when I took on the dogs that the charity still owned them even though I had paid for them. I had all their paperwork and passports showing they had been imported from Romania so in my mind, they were entirely mine.”

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

  • Trump was more upset that Capitol mob looked ‘low class’ than about violent attacks, reports say

    Advisers say the president was ‘turned off’ by the look of his supporters as they attacked the US Capitol

  • Backlash after Seoul advises pregnant women to look after their husbands during labour

    The Seoul city government has come under fire for offering sexist tips for women on a website promoting childbirth, which included suggestions that they should prepare underwear for their husbands before going to hospital to give birth. The guidelines, published on the “Seoul City Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Centre” website, aimed at providing tips on preparing for pregnancy, education on childbirth, and general information for both new or expectant mothers. When the website launched in 2019, the city government said it would help “induce social interest” in overcoming South Korea’s low birth rate, which is currently the world’s lowest. The population declined for the first time in the country’s history in 2020. The controversial content only came to light after going viral on social media earlier this month. The inappropriate parts have now been deleted. The guidelines told women who were getting ready to go to hospital to “throw away the old food in the fridge and prepare 3-4 side dishes” and “prepare instant food such as instant curry so that your husband who isn’t good at cooking can conveniently prepare them”. The tips also advised to prepare several days’ worth of underwear, socks, and shirts for the husband and children, and to check the remaining amount of daily necessities at home such as toilet paper and soap to make sure they are not inconvenienced by the mother’s absence while in hospital. On physical appearance, the website said pregnant women must not put off washing the dishes and cleaning the house so that they do not gain weight. It also told women to hang up smaller clothes worn prior to marriage to motivate them to exercise after giving birth. On social media, critics pointed that such anachronistic fixed gender roles were the very reasons women were putting off marriage and pregnancy, in what remains a largely patriarchal society. A petition on the presidential Blue House website demanding those responsible for the website to apologise and be punished gained over 20,000 after one day. South Korean media report the guidelines were “supervised” by the Korean Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

  • Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn. “I think it makes my job easier, quite frankly,” Biden said Friday.

  • Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign: 'I want him out'

    As calls continue to rise for President Trump to resign, be impeached, or be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, one Republican senator is publicly on board.Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Friday that Trump should step down following his role in Wednesday's Capitol siege. "I want him to resign. I want him out," she told Anchorage Daily News. She also said if Republicans don't all vocally split from Trump, she's not sure she can continue to be a member of the party."I think he should leave," Murkowski said. "He said he's not going to show up. He's not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn't been focused on what is going on with COVID. He's either been golfing or he's been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn't want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing."Murkowski, who last year voted against convicting Trump in his impeachment trial, blamed him for inciting his supporters to riot and break into the Capitol building, which led to five deaths. She believed "there may have been many, many, many, many good Americans who came to Washington, D.C., because they felt strongly in support of this president," but said Trump ordered them to fight. "How are they supposed to take that? It's an order from the president," she said.The Alaska senator joins top Democratic leadership in calling for Trump's exit, along with fellow Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) who said he would consider impeachment.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Horned Capitol rioter is ‘failed actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist who lives with his mother’ — report

    Jacob Angeli Chansley seen at pro-Trump rallies and spread disproved QAnon theories

  • Indonesia suspects signals from crashed 737 jet

    Indonesia detected signals on Sunday that officials suspect are from the airplane that crashed into the sea earlier this weekend. The Boeing 737 Sriwijaya Air jet disappeared four minutes after departing from Jakarta toward West Kalimantan, carrying sixty-two passengers and crew. Indonesian navy officials told local media that suspected pieces of the plane and human remains were retrieved from the water soon after and had been sent to a hospital for identification. Indonesian President, Joko Widodo spoke on Sunday: "We will do our best to find and save the victims, and together, let's pray that they can be found." The country's top search and rescue official said they're investigating two signal points discovered on Sunday, which he says could be from the plane's flight data recorder, or black box. Search teams and local fisherman earlier in the weekend retrieved other debris off of the coast of Jakarta. The crash is the first major airline incident in Indonesia since 2018 when a faulty Boeing 737 Max killed all passengers and crew onboard. The Sriwijaya Air plane was a nearly 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, a model much older than Boeing's previously problem-ridden 737 MAX.

  • Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

    The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement Sunday expressing “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week. The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. “It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the four foreign ministers said.

  • North Korea's Kim threatens to build more nukes and bring U.S. to its 'knees'

    North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called the U.S. his country's "arch-enemy."