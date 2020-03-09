J. Lo and A-Rod among stars doing the Flip the Switch challenge

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are proving, yet again, that they’re not regular parents, but cool parents!

The couple hopped on the Flip the Switch challenge, the latest TikTok trend featuring the Drake song "Nonstop." When Drake sings “I just flipped a switch (flip, flip),” two people in the video switch or flip places -- and J.Lo and A-Rod nailed it.

The video begins with Rodriguez filming Lopez busting a move until Drake says "flip the switch." They flip, and Rodriguez appears in Lopez’s bodycon white dress, and Lopez sports A-rod’s suit and shades.

The video was posted on Lopez’s TikTok account and featured on Rodriguez’s Instagram, which now has close to 2 millions views.

The J-Rod duo is not the only famous pair to take on the challenge this weekend. Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took to TikTok with her SNL doppelganger Kate McKinnon; they posted their own rendition of the #FlipChallenge backstage on "Saturday Night Live."

In matching blue blazers, the two switched places and McKinnon can be seen barely able to contain her laughter.

"Good Morning America" chief meteorologist Ginger Zee also took on the #FlipChallenge, putting some of her "Dancing with the Stars" moves to work!

