J.Lo shows off pink hair, proving once more she can pull off anything
Joyann Jeffrey
·1 min read

Jennifer Lopez has a brand-new look!

On Thursday, J.Lo's hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a stunning photo of her rocking pink hair, a dramatic change from her signature honey brown waves.

"Pink to make the boys wink 🌸👙👛," Appleton captioned the snap. "What do you guys think to do those pink hair?"

In the comments, J.Lo's fans shared their opinions about her new look — which could possibly be a hairpiece or wig — and most of them were into it.

"I love the fact that you push boundaries, Chris!😍😍😍👏👏👏," one fan wrote. Another also said, "The pink is poppin' and the face is snatched af." A third added, "God, I love this! Well done, @Chrisappleton1. @Jlo can pull off any look including #pink hair."

Appleton also held a poll on his Instagram stories to see how many people were feeling the singer's look — and 66% of voters responded yes!

CANADA-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL-TIFF (Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images)
CANADA-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL-TIFF (Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images)

This isn't the first time that J.Lo has opted for a new do. In September 2019, she attended the red carpet premiere of "Hustlers" in a blond long bob (or "lob"). Then in November 2020, she changed things up when she rocked a wet-look hairstyle at the American Music Awards.

J.Lo showed off an even shorter hairstyle in February when she debuted a pixie cut on the March cover of Allure magazine.

