J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for J. M. Smucker, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$16b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, J. M. Smucker has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for J. M. Smucker compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering J. M. Smucker here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For J. M. Smucker Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at J. M. Smucker, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at J. M. Smucker in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that J. M. Smucker has been paying out a decent 42% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, J. M. Smucker has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 52% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, J. M. Smucker does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

