'J’Mel can rest easy': Man arrested in 2022 shooting of Indianapolis artist

Creator of the Button Nose Kids, J'Mel Dowdell auditions for the Shark Tank TV show at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

In the past 16 months without her son, Mother’s Day was the hardest for Chanta Sutton.

“It was getting late in the day, and I thought about how I hadn't heard from my son yet or gotten my flowers,” Sutton said. “Then I realized it was because he couldn't call me, and he wasn’t here. That broke me down.”

J’Mel Dowdell was an Indianapolis artist who founded his own children’s cartoon and toy company. He was shot and killed in Castleton the day after his 43rd birthday on March 30, 2022.

More than a year later, Dominique Bryant was indicted on Aug. 2 on a murder charge in connection with Dowdell’s death, court records show. Then the US Marshals Service Task Force found Bryant in Anderson and he was arrested on Aug 4.

For Sutton, who has struggled with her mental health since her son’s death, the arrest was a relief.

"Now I know J’Mel can rest easy,” Sutton said. “My son didn't deserve this. He was a good guy. That was my baby and he's still my baby.”

Few details about the killing have been released in court documents or by police.

Officers were called to the 9400 block of Timber View Drive around 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot when they found Dowdell outside a home with gunshot injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives identified Bryant as a person of interest at the scene and spoke with him before the case was presented to the grand jury months later, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Bryant is the brother of Dowdell’s fiancée. Sutton, who lives in Florida, had not yet met her son’s fiancée or any of the woman’s family as the couple had only been engaged for two weeks before the shooting, Sutton said.

An attorney for Bryant was not yet listed in online court records before publication of this article.

Who was J’Mel Dowdell?

A Fred Flintsone drawing created by J’mel Dowdell when he was a child.

Sutton remembers how well her son could draw, even as a child. He grew up to study art in college, graduating from Indiana State University with a degree in graphic design.

He owned The Button Nose Kidz company, producing cartoons and selling merchandise. He used his cartoon characters to create skits to teach children not to bully and went on tours in Indiana schools, Sutton said.

"He was determined to make a dollar out of 15 cents in the best ways,” Sutton said.

Dowdell was an artist who practiced music production and charcoal drawing and created computer-generated images, according to the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

Artwork by J’mel Dowdell

In 2019, Dowdell auditioned for the Shark Tank TV show at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his Button Nose Kidz company. He also owned a construction and development company in Indianapolis.

Dowdell’s family is thanking God there has been an arrest made in the killing, his aunt Sabrina Shannon said.

“It’s a relief, but it still isn't going to bring my nephew back,” Shannon said.

