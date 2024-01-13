J. Michael Brown, former high-ranking official in Andy Beshear administration, has died

Former Jefferson County District Court Judge J. Michael Brown, who worked in the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear, has died, according to a statement from the governor's office.

He worked with Beshear in several positions, even before he was the governor, but he was also his friend, the governor said. He is survived by his wife and children, the release stated.

"His guidance and advice were unmatched, and so was his friendship," Beshear said. "Throughout his career, he served our country and state with poise and decency."

He served as Beshear's secretary of the Executive Cabinet from 2019-22, before stepping down to take a position at Simmons College in Louisville. He was also the deputy attorney general for Beshear when he was the Attorney General. Prior to that, he served as the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary during Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration.

Brown held many other titles, including law director for the city of Louisville, chairman of the board of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority and chairman of the Kentucky Bar Association's Task Force on Minorities, according to the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law.

"Louisville and all of Kentucky have suffered a great loss with the passing of J. Michael Brown," Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "He served Louisville, our commonwealth and our country, and he made a difference. To know him was to love him."

Brown, originally from New York, earned a law degree from the University of Louisville School of Law, and he attended flight school before his time in Kentucky.

"J. Michael Brown completed his public service on the KY State Board of Elections, where he served with devotion and distinction, and was nonpartisan, courtly, and a kind soul," Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a statement. "He will be missed by all."

