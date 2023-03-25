J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

TipRanks
·6 min read

In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note.

Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan.

So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so. Using a combination of market data, company reports, and analyst commentary, we can get an idea of just what makes these stocks compelling picks for 2023.

Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP)

We’ll start in the energy industry, with Targa Resources. This is a midstream company, operating in the area between the wellheads and the end customers. Midstream firms control networks of pipelines and infrastructure facilities, moving hydrocarbon products to where they’re needed. Targa, one of North America’s largest independent midstream operators, focuses on the movement of natural gas and natural gas liquids; its asset network is centered around rich production areas of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.

Targa is relatively insulated from natural gas and crude oil costs in the commodity markets, as it moves products through its network on a ‘toll road’ model; that is, producers pay by contract for moving specified amounts through the system. This model allowed Targa to realize increased earnings and cash flow in its recently reported 4Q22, despite a year-over-year drop in revenues.

Getting into detail, Targa reported a top line of $4.55 billion, down 16% from the $5.44 billion reported in 4Q21. In the good news, the company’s operating income improved y/y from a net loss of $335.4 million to a net gain of $317.9 million. The gain in income was driven by a strong y/y increase in volumes of natural gas liquids transported, from 432,800 barrels per day in the year-ago quarter to 502,300 barrels per day in the current reporting period – a gain of 16%.

Also of interest to investors, Targa reported returning $542 million in aggregate capital to shareholders in 2022, through a combination of regular dividends and share buybacks.

Taken together, all of this has caught the eye of JPMorgan analyst Jeremy Tonet who writes, “We continue to believe TRGP’s advantaged Permian footprint and franchise create a favorable risk/reward proposition. With a fully integrated well-to-dock Permian NGL value chain, we see TRGP as a differentiated growth story versus all C-Corp peers… We reaffirm TRGP as a top pick given the integrated Permian wellhead to export value chain, NGL operating leverage, direct commodity price uplift, visibility to deleveraging and increased shareholder returns.”

Tonet doesn’t just lay out an upbeat path for this stock, he also gives it an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $119 price target that implies a one-year upside potential of 76%. (To watch Tonet’s track record, click here)

JPMorgan is highly bullish on this stock, but it’s view is far from an outlier. Targa shares have 11 unanimously positive recent analyst reviews on file, giving them a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is priced at $67.52 and its average price target of $100 and change indicates it has room for ~48% appreciation in the year ahead. As a small bonus, the company pays regular dividends that currently yield 2% annually. (See TRGP stock forecast)

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)

The next JPM top pick is BeiGene, a biopharma company at both the clinical and commercialization stages. BeiGene features a pipeline that is both wide and deep, giving the firm multiple ‘shots on goal’ as it develops new drug candidates in the field of oncology. BeiGene is working both in-house and with collaboration partners in these pipeline endeavors; the company currently has over 60 clinical programs in the works, targeting some 80% of cancers, and giving it a tremendous advantage of scale when compared to peers.

While the pipeline is impressive for its size and scope, the key factor in this stock, for investors, is that it has already succeeded in getting new drugs into circulation. BeiGene has three drugs – all cancer treatments – approved for use and has been working on expanding sales.

The approved drugs are tislelizumab, branded under its own name, zanubrutinib, branded as Brukinsa, and pamiparib, branded as Partruvix; BeiGene describes the first two of these as its ‘cornerstone products.’ All three are approved in multiple jurisdictions and are used in the treatment of various solid tumors and hematological cancers.

By the numbers, BeiGene realized $102.2 million in product revenue from tislelizumab in 4Q22, and $564.7 million from the drug for all of 2022. These results were up 72% and 97% respectively from their 2022 values. The second ‘cornerstone’ product, Brukinsa, saw revenues of $176.1 million for Q4 and $564.7 million for the full year; these figures represented y/y growth of 101% and 159%.

BeiGene’s total top line in 2022 came to $1.4 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in 2021. The 2022 total revenues included $1.3 billion in product revenues, which was up 97.9% from the prior year.

In covering this stock, JPMorgan analyst Xiling Chen focused on the company’s sales successes and prospects.

“We expect US sales momentum to further accelerate in 2023 driven by launch in CLL/SLL (largest indication in nHL), and we highlight that script trends so far already point to signs of an inflection point in uptake one month after approval in late January. Along these lines, we are modestly raising our near and longer term Brukinsa US sales estimates. We are currently expecting the product to achieve US$1bn sales this year and peak sales of ~US$4bn in 2032. This is slightly below consensus, and we see additional room for upside tied to commercial execution of the BeiGene team as well as additional indication expansions,” Xiling wrote.

“We continue to highlight BeiGene as our current top-pick with strong Brukinsa CLL/SLL momentum in the US setting up potential sales beats for the next few quarters,” the analyst summed up.

These comments back up Chen’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the shares, while the $297 price target suggests a one-year gain of ~35%. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here)

Overall, JPMorgan has tapped a stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating as a top pick; BeiGene has 7 recent analyst reviews, with a 7 to 1 breakdown favoring Buy over Hold. The shares are trading for $219.71 and have an average price target of $300.51. (See BGNE stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Best Way to Play China's Recovery in 2023

    The zero-COVID policy in China wreaked havoc on the country's economy and surrounding economies, like Macao. But as China gets back to normal there are opportunities to invest in that recovery, and Travis Hoium covers why Macao could be a huge beneficiary in this video.

  • 8 Pieces of Financial Advice Every Black Woman Needs to Know

    With grocery prices rising and inflation rates at a four-decade high, the path to financial freedom is getting trickier by the day. However, that burden is especially heavy for Black women, who face unique challenges when it comes to building wealth, paying off their debt and getting access to financial services. According to a report published in The Education Trust in 2022, titled How Black Women Experience Student Debt, about two-thirds of the $1.7 trillion in student debt in America is held

  • 3 Stocks With Tons of Cash

    Cash is going to be king over the next few years as interest rates rise, investors stop funding money-losing businesses, and acquisition opportunities pop up. There are some intriguing stocks with lots of cash, and Travis Hoium highlights three interesting names in this video.

  • How To Adjust Your Trading Style as Market Conditions Change

    Although many market players like to claim otherwise, there is no single approach or style to the stock market that is inherently superior over the long run. Great traders are constantly tinkering with their style and trying to improve their results, but the problem is that market conditions are always changing, and even the best approach to the market will do very poorly at times. What do you do when market conditions make your investing or trading style ineffective?

  • The Stock Market Hopes the Worst Is Over. Experience Says It’s Not.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • Roth 403(b) Tax Rules You Need to Know

    A Roth 403(b) plan is one type of tax-advantaged, employer-sponsored retirement savings account that combines elements of a Roth IRA and a traditional 403(b). While these plans share some similarities with 401(k) plans, they have certain characteristics that set them … Continue reading → The post Roth 403(b) Plans: Rules, Tax Benefits and More appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some Ukrainians Struggle to Navigate Tight U.S. Housing Market

    About 115,000 Ukrainians have come to the U.S. under a program that allowed U.S. residents to sponsor them.

  • The Floor Could Still Fall Out of This Stock Market

    Four strategists offer similar advice: Stay defensive. Hold a little more cash. Stick to quality stocks—those with solid balance sheets and growth that doesn’t depend on the larger economy.

  • Lutheran basketball was 'different' in Class A final — and set records in state title win.

    It was a box-score stuffing day for Lutheran in winning its first boys hoops state title and winning a football/basketball combo in same school year.

  • Bond Traders See Fed Rate Hikes Ending Soon as Bank Stress Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders Friday all but abandoned wagers that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in May and added to bets that its next shift will be a rate cut as early as June as the US approaches a recession.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister Says‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • Twitter employees woke up to a 2:30 a.m. email from Elon Musk. ‘The office is not optional’

    The billionaire is upset that Twitter's San Francisco offices were a ghost town on Wednesday, despite rolling out a return-to-office mandate last November.

  • Where to Put Your Money During a Banking Crisis

    Market turmoil is sending nervous investors into cash, but there are several options better than parking it in a mattress.

  • Market Rally Attempt Still Needs To Do This; Microsoft Leads 6 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally attempt rose in a volatile week, but hasn't broken out or broken down. Here's what to do. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Europe will pay the price for wiping out Credit Suisse bondholders as its ex-CEO warns U.S. banks are ‘rubbing their hands’

    Tidjane Thiam says the controversial decision by Swiss authorities will mean U.S. and Asian lenders could come out of banking crisis stronger.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses on Tesla, Selling

    Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 43% during the past year, but has rebounded 21% so far this year.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.