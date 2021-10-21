J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

TipRanks
·2 min read

Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half.

The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been developing its own oral solution, but it looks like here is where the resemblance to Merck’s offering ends.

On Tuesday, the company shared data from the phase 2 study (MOONSONG) of AT-527, an oral Covid 19 therapy it is developing in partnership with pharma heavyweight Roche. Investors weren’t impressed with the results, to say the least.

Shares cratered by a huge 64% after the treatment failed to meet its primary end point of lowering the virus level in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 when compared to the placebo.

Atea has based AT-527 on its proprietary platform, and the lack of success doesn’t bode well for other antivirals the company is developing or for its Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial, in which the drug is also being tested.

J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph had high hopes for the treatment, but concedes he was widely off the mark.

“Admittedly the only thing we seem to have had about right in our outlook for AT-527 yesterday was the timing of the MOONSONG readout,” the analyst accepted. “That said, everything else from the data presentation and mgmt commentary from [the] call would, in our view, indicate a rather challenging path forward for the COVID antiviral candidate.”

Joseph calls the massive share price drop “appropriate,” and lowered the price target from $61 all the way to $16, suggesting room for a pick-me-up of 19% from the current depressed level. Along with the reduced target there’s also a rating downgrade - from Overweight (i.e. Buy) to Neutral (i.e. Hold). The ignominy doesn’t end there: Joseph has also removed Atea from JPM’s Analyst Focus List. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)

Not all of Joseph’s colleagues are down on this name; with one additional Hold and 2 Buys, the stock boasts a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target comes in a touch above Joseph’s objective; at $16.67, the figure implies room for 24% upside over the coming months. (See AVIR stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Atea (AVIR) Plunges on Oral COVID Candidate Study Failure

    Atea (AVIR) is developing an oral drug candidate, AT-527, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in outpatients as well as hospitalized settings in several studies.

  • Coinbase: Taking the NFT Opportunity by the Horns

    The non-fungible token (NFT) space has taken off over the past year with unique crypto assets generating an explosion in creative and trading activity. According to decentralized application and NFT marketplace data tracker DappRadar, 3Q21 trading volume in the NFT space reached $10.67 billion, amounting to a 704% sequential increase from 2Q21 and an amazing 38,060% year-over-year uptick. While Coinbase (COIN) has been a trailblazer in the crypto apace and with its April IPO became the first maj

  • Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.07, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session.

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $169.76, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session.

  • Video Highlights: Meet the DraftKings of LatAm with Codere

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with Codere Online and DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: DDMX) to discuss opportunities in the Latin American online gaming and sports betting market, the benefits of Codere Online’s relationship with Codere Group, and the company’s plans for growth and development following the business combination with […]

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Investor who almost doubled the return of her index says these three midcap stocks are ripe for the economic recovery

    Amy Zhang, manager of the Alger Mid-Cap Focus Fund, says the asset class represents the 'best of both worlds.'

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]