J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year

FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - J.P.Morgan economists predict a "mild recession" in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation.

The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth quarter of next year, and possibly dragging into 2024. That is seen cutting 2023 U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) to 1%, almost half of its forecast for 2022.

JPM expects another 100 basis points (bps) worth of hikes from the Fed through March 2023, after hiking by more than 300 bps so far this year. A 50-bps hike is expected in December, followed by 25 bps each in February and March.

It sees U.S. consumer price inflation cooling to 4.1% by year-end 2023. As of October, the figure stood at 7.7%. Personal consumption expenditure - the Fed's preferred inflation metric - is expected to moderate to 3.4% next year.

The resultant slowing in aggregate demand could see the U.S. economy shed over one million jobs by mid-2024, which could then see the Fed start easing rates by 50bps per quarter starting in the second quarter of 2024, JPM said.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Recommended Stories

  • Top US general says US will support Ukraine’s defence ‘for as long as it takes’

    The White House has asked Congress to provide sufficient resources to keep Ukrainian forces supported through the end of the fiscal year

  • Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in I Am Ruth Trailer

    I Am Ruth will premiere on the U.K.'s Channel 4 before the end of 2022

  • Global benchmarks mostly decline amid China worries

    Market watchers noted worries about how the Federal Reserve might not ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing inflation pressures. Also hanging over market sentiments, especially the energy sector, is the war in Ukraine.

  • British spy chief: Iran tried 10 times to kidnap or kill UK-linked individuals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency said on Wednesday. Ken McCallum, Director General of the Security Service known as MI5, said while Tehran was using violence to silence critics at home, its "aggressive intelligence services" were also projecting a threat to Britain directly.

  • UK unveils emergency budget amid big demands but little cash

    Just three weeks after taking office, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the challenge of balancing the nation's budget while helping millions of people slammed by a cost-of-living crisis as Russia's war in Ukraine pushes up energy prices and slows economic growth. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt will deliver the government’s plan for tackling a sputtering economy in a speech to the House of Commons on Thursday. The emergency budget statement aims to restore the government’s financial and political credibility after former Prime Minister Liz Truss announced 45 billion pounds ($53 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that torpedoed investor confidence, sent the pound to record lows against the U.S. dollar and sparked emergency central bank intervention.

  • Binance to Relaunch Bid for Bankrupt Lender Voyager: Source

    The previous Voyager sale saw FTX emerge as the “white knight,” beating out Binance.

  • Is J.K. Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise Dead at Warner Bros?

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” a $200 million-budgeted sequel in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series, is an anomaly in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. With just $405 million at the global box office, it’s the first film in the blockbuster franchise — out of 11 — to just barely break even in its theatrical run. […]

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi

    The crypto lender, which had been bailed out by FTX, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Billionaire investor Ken Griffin is worried about ‘the 20-something-year-olds to 40-year-olds who are so engaged in crypto’ and FTX’s trust-destroying blowup

    Trust in all financial markets could be rocked, says the founder of the Citadel hedge fund.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    In this video, I talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, which is down 35% year-to-date, and why it why presents investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • If I Were You, I'd Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Skyrocketing stocks are probably not on the minds of many investors at this juncture. Many onetime highfliers have lost most of their value, and some of these stocks may still need to find a bottom. But that massive decline could form a base from which the growth stocks of tomorrow can skyrocket.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year. “We expect a significant decline in inflation next year, with the core PCE measure falling from 5.1% currently to 2.9% by December

  • Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?

    The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...

  • Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks

    In addition to being defensive in nature, stocks in the Utilities sector generally carry solid dividend payouts, providing the cherry on top for investors seeking an income stream.