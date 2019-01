FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan on Wednesday raised its estimate on the amount of excess reserves that the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave in the U.S. banking system to $1 trillion, double what it had previously projected.

The latest estimate suggested the U.S. central bank would end the normalization of its balance sheet, at about $3.5 trillion, in the early second quarter of 2020, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research note.





(Reporting by Richard Leong)