J. Smart (Contractors) (LON:SMJ) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.0227

The board of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.0227 per share on the 30th of January. The dividend yield is 2.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

J. Smart (Contractors)'s Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, J. Smart (Contractors)'s earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 14.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

J. Smart (Contractors) Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.029, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0323. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. J. Smart (Contractors) has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On J. Smart (Contractors)'s Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about J. Smart (Contractors)'s payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think J. Smart (Contractors) is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for J. Smart (Contractors) that investors should take into consideration. Is J. Smart (Contractors) not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

